AstraZeneca's Dapagliflozin No Longer Authorized For Type 1 Diabetes In UK

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
On 25 October 2021, the marketing authorization holder for dapagliflozin withdrew the indication for type 1 diabetes across Europe and the U.K. The SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin has been indicated for the treatment of type 2...

