Sex trafficking accusations against fashion mogul Peter Nygard on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
 4 days ago

(NBC News) — Tonight, “Dateline NBC” investigates allegations against fashion mogul Peter Nygard, accused of sex trafficking dozens of women over several decades.

Here is a preview of Natalie Morales’ report:

Jenny Gilmer says there is no forgetting.

JENNY GILMER: I REMEMBER THAT PAIN EVERY DAY.

No going back to the girl she used to be.

JENNY GLIMER: I KNOW WHAT HAPPENED TO ME. AND I KNOW IT WAS WRONG.

But today she’s moving forward, on a healing journey, taking it step-by-step.

JENNIFER GILMER: I– I THINK IT’S IMPORTANT– TO FINALLY SPEAK UP. NOT JUST FOR MY STORY BUT FOR ALL THE OTHER YOUNG GIRLS THIS HAPPENED TO.

And Jenny is certain of one thing now — she is not on this journey alone.

MARIDEL CARBUCCIA: I WONDER, HOW MANY PEOPLE HAS HE DONE THIS TO?

So many ugly stories — in a such beautiful place.

MODEL, BEVERLY PEELE: IT WAS A WELL-OILED MACHINE.

NATALIE MORALES: YOU SAW THAT?

MODEL, BEVERLY PEELE: DEFINITELY.

A machine, hidden in the heart of a multi-million dollar fashion empire. Now being laid bare in a quest for the truth.

GREG GUTZLER: JUSTICE IS PEOPLE WAKING UP AND REALIZING, “THIS IS TRUE. IT OCCURRED. EVIL LIKE THIS EXISTS IN THE WORLD. AND WE CANNOT STAND SILENT.”

Through exclusive interviews with Nygard’s accusers, former employees and his children, “The Secrets of Nygard Cay” will reveal new details in the case.

Watch Friday’s “Dateline,” Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

