What to know before buying subscription service as gift

There are numerous legal, practical and PR issues that brands need to consider before launching any NFT project, writes advertising lawyer Nick Breen. Whether it’s a pair of digital trainers from Jimmy Choo or a limited-edition digital sandwich from McDonald’s, most people will get their first ever NFT from a recognized brand. This presents a significant opportunity for brands, but brings with it an educational burden. It’s easy to forget that NFTs are a 2021 phenomenon, and many consumers are still very much in the dark as to what NFTs actually are. This leaves brands in an important position of responsibility, and they will need to do some handholding to guide their customers through the journey of NFT ‘ownership.’

