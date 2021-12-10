ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers push for 'election integrity' audit and more on Behind the Headlines

Cover picture for the articleDespite a lack of evidence of fraud, Utah lawmakers push for an election integrity audit. A project that aims to dredge Utah...

Lt. Gov. Henderson defends election system as Utah lawmakers move ahead with audit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah’s lieutenant governor is responding to state lawmakers’ decision to move ahead with an election audit. The Legislative Audit Subcommittee voted Tuesday evening 4 to 2, along party lines, for the audit into the state’s election integrity. The move drew criticism from Democrats who said it fed into the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and that it’s a waste of resources.
Court of Appeals holds hearing on election audit lawsuit

The Court of Appeals held a hearing Wednesday on whether records related to the 2020 Maricopa County General Election audit are protected by legislative privilege. An attorney for the Senate continued to argue to the Court of Appeals that public disclosure of the records would undermine lawmakers ability to do their jobs.
Lawmakers approve audit of Utah's election system

A Utah legislative committee is directing legislative auditors to look into the integrity of the state’s election systems. The committee approved the audit along party lines Tuesday evening. The letter requesting the audit, which was shared with KUER, asks staff to examine “the integrity and accuracy of voter rolls … The legitimacy and security of submitted ballots … [and] the integrity of the systems and processes of election offices.” It does not mention the 2020 election.
Tennessee lawmaker calls for investigation, audit of 2020 election for President

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker has proposed legislation which would review the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Nearly a year after President Joe Biden took office and on the heels of a forensic audit in Arizona, Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) is calling on the Secretary of State to conduct an investigation into the outcome of the 2020 election for President.
Utah Democrats blast GOP lawmakers for backing election auditing effort

The Utah Democratic Party has condemned three Republican state legislators’ support for persisting GOP efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, but two of the lawmakers defend their advocacy, saying ballot integrity is paramount. Utah House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, and GOP Reps. Mike Petersen of North Logan...
Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and 16 other Democratic governors are urging the U.S. Senate to pass two bills that aim to protect voting rights. Both measures need 60 votes to advance under Senate rules but have been stalled by Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate. “Without decisive action by the federal government this […] The post Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PA Headlines: Lawmakers Big Raise, Oz Gone From Some Channels

HARRISBURG – AP is reporting… State lawmakers’ more than 5% pay raise went into effect Tuesday and that will mean $5,000 more for members of the state house and senate. Their salary is now about $95,4000. Chairs and caucus leaders will make about $109,000 a year, while the top two members of the majority Republican Party, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, will make nearly $150,000 before they accept per diem and other entitlements. Why? Lawmakers passed previous laws to raise their salaries when inflation goes up. GOP State Representative Frank Ryan of Lebanon County tried to halt the pay raise but leaders wouldn’t let it out of committee. He’s been saying the state is deficit spending and he said, “Where does this end and how do we get government spending under control?”
SCGOP passes election integrity resolution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Republican Party unanimously passed a comprehensive election integrity resolution on Saturday and is now calling on the legislature to pass it into law. The focus of the resolution is to secure elections and prevent opportunities for voter fraud before voting happens. “South Carolina didn’t have the problems other states […]
Democrats Are Losing the Election Integrity Debate

In April 2020, Georgia Republicans passed an election integrity law known as Senate Bill 202. The legislation strengthened voter ID requirements, added early voting hours on weekends, mandated increased maintenance of voter rolls, and outlawed ballot harvesting, among other improvements to Georgia’s election processes. It should be noted that these...
Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
