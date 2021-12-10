Lawmakers push for 'election integrity' audit and more on Behind the Headlines

HARRISBURG – AP is reporting… State lawmakers’ more than 5% pay raise went into effect Tuesday and that will mean $5,000 more for members of the state house and senate. Their salary is now about $95,4000. Chairs and caucus leaders will make about $109,000 a year, while the top two members of the majority Republican Party, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, will make nearly $150,000 before they accept per diem and other entitlements. Why? Lawmakers passed previous laws to raise their salaries when inflation goes up. GOP State Representative Frank Ryan of Lebanon County tried to halt the pay raise but leaders wouldn’t let it out of committee. He’s been saying the state is deficit spending and he said, “Where does this end and how do we get government spending under control?”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO