NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to move over or slow down after crashes knocked two of its vehicles out of service in the past two days. Wednesday morning, just before 6:30, a driver lost control and hit a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser on Interstate 41 near the ramp to County Highway II, near Neenah. The trooper was investigating a multi-vehicle crash and wasn’t in the cruiser when it was hit. The state patrol says the driver who rear-ended the cruiser was going too fast for the icy conditions while passing emergency vehicles at a crash scene. No one was hurt.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO