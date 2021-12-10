ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Genesis GV70: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee, Gallery 1

The Car Connection
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest model from Genesis might be its best. The GV70 compact...

www.thecarconnection.com

MotorAuthority

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

Mark this moment in history, because the flag's been planted and this is the end. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the unicorn enthusiasts waited for rather impatiently. Now it exists, but it likely won't for long as Cadillac switches to an all-electric lineup. Whether the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing wins the...
CARS
Autoblog

Best cars to buy new, not used

The average price of a new car ($45,031 in September 2021) is higher today than ever before. Unfortunately for those looking to save a few bucks by buying used, the average price of used cars is way up in 2021, too, and for a variety of reasons. In fact, according to a new study by iSeeCars.com, some lightly used models are actually selling for more money than they did when brand-new on the showroom floor. Depending on the sticker price, that cost increase over new could add several thousand dollars to the transaction price.
BUYING CARS
The Car Connection

Best Car To Buy 2022: The Car Connection names 6 finalists

The Car Connection will name its Best Car To Buy 2022 winner on January 3, 2022—and these cars, trucks, and SUVs have made the list of finalists. To be considered for our award, the starting price must be below $50,000. Additionally, all contenders must come with standard automatic emergency braking, which has proven to reduce rear-end collisions—typically the most fatal—by 50%, according to the IIHS. Also, a Best Car To Buy nominee must be new or significantly redesigned and on sale nationwide. That left about 30 of the 260 models on sale for 2022 for us to consider.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

One of these 8 cars will be named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022

We're in the middle of a changeover from the internal combustion engine to electric propulsion. The good news for auto enthusiasts is power comes easily for EVs. The bad news is they'll mark the end of manual transmissions and rumbling V-8 soundtracks. As the market turns toward more and more luxury and performance EVs, we'll have a decision to make here at Motor Authority: At what point does an EV win our Best Car To Buy award?
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Elantra N: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

With the Elantra N, Hyundai has turned a boring compact sedan into one of the best values for enthusiasts. The Hyundai Elantra N was barely a blip on our radar until late in the year when West Coast Editor Brian Wong drove it and insisted it should be part of the bumper crop of nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Wong was floored at the value proposition the Elantra N presented for $32,925.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

BMW Concept XM, Lotus crossover, 2023 Genesis G90: Today's Car News

A new BMW XM concept previews a standalone model from BMW M coming next year, the first from from the company since the M1 supercar launched half a century ago. Previously thought to be called an X8, the XM will be a high-performance crossover packing up to 750 hp from a V-8-based hybrid powertrain.
CARS
Union Leader

Auto review: The 2022 Genesis GV70 is not you neighbors’ compact luxury SUV. It’s better

Considering a new compact SUV? Here’s a question: Are you brave enough to consider the Genesis GV70? You should be. After all, when it’s time to buy or lease a new ride, you’ll probably opt for the same brand or dealer that you’ve used before, and maybe even buy the same luxury brand again — you know, like the ones your neighbors have. Which leads to another question: Why?
CARS
Automotive Addicts

New Car Preview: 2023 Genesis G90

The Genesis brand is making some major strides and gaining proper recognition as a contender in the automotive luxury field. With each new Genesis vehicle, there’s talk followed by those who get to experience a new age of luxury that undercuts the price of its targeted competition. As yet another jab deep into the luxury market, Genesis unleashes several new details of their flagship sedan, the new 2023 G90.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Two Coolest Features In The 2022 Genesis GV70 Involve The Seats

It’s not often a feature in a car makes me actual squeal in delight and run to show everyone with eyes. But the 2022 Genesis GV70's posture control and massage features did exactly that. As most people do, I’ve forgotten some of the more minor lessons from my driver’s...
CARS
Green Car Reports

Volkswagen ID.4: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2022 finalist

Electric vehicles, and their potential to greatly cut our carbon footprint over their useful life, can make the most difference if they’re adopted in mass-market numbers. And among all of this year’s Best Car To Buy finalists, it’s the Volkswagen ID.4 that has the greatest potential to truly go big.
CARS
Street.Com

The Cars That Hold Their Value Best

The car market has rarely been so strange. With the pandemic-caused microchip shortage, car production has slowed, leaving new car inventories low and prices high, and used cars fetching higher prices than usual. While vehicles usually depreciate dramatically, the average depreciation rates have slowed, according to Karl Brauer, an executive...
BUYING CARS
Telegraph

The best used family SUV cars for less than £5,000 to buy in 2022

Used car values are flying high at the moment, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bag yourself a bargain if you know where to look. Budget SUVs, for example – there’s a glut out there for very reasonable prices that mean you can still grab yourself a modern and reliable family-sized example for less than £5,000.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Best midsize cars for 2021

Midsize cars were once the titans of the automotive industry. Featuring some of the most recognizable names to ever roll off the factory floor, this segment used to be the go-to for empty nesters, growing families, you name it. While crossovers have taken some wind out of midsize cars' sails, they're still selling hand over fist every year.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The car industry should be having a banner year. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, due at least in part to pent-up demand because dealers were closed over portions of the nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the United States. Sales, however, have hit a wall — and the slowest-selling car of all […]
BUYING CARS
Telegraph

The 5 best classic cars to buy in 2021 for less than £2,000

Classic car ownership is a rich person’s game, right? Well, that’s what many people think, anyway. But the truth is that you don’t have to be dripping with spare cash to indulge in an interesting old car to tinker with and enjoy at weekends. In fact, if...
BUYING CARS
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Wheels Crossover Of The Year: 2022 Genesis GV70

Genesis, the budding luxury division of Hyundai Motor Co., is enjoying a tailwind thanks to the timely introductions of its midsize GV80 and compact GV70 crossovers. The 2022 GV70 follows in the footsteps of its well-received larger GV80 sibling by offering both premium and mainstream buyers a value-oriented package with a striking fastback silhouette, superior handling, modern tech and impressive interior design.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Used Cars for Under $10,000 That You Can Buy Right Now

Buying a used car is a great way to save money, even with the recent increase in prices. That’s because the fundamentals remain the same: New cars depreciate quickly during the first three to four years of ownership. This makes used cars a great value. Used-car prices have been...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Porsche Vision GT, Nissan Z GT500, Best Car To Buy 2022: Today's Car News

Porsche is the latest automaker to unveil a Vision Gran Turismo concept. Porsche's concept is an electric sports car, and while it isn't bound for production it may provide clues toward the design of the automaker's future lineup. The redesigned 2023 Nissan Z sports car is the basis of the...
CARS

