Genesis GV70: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee, Gallery 1

The average price of a new car ($45,031 in September 2021) is higher today than ever before. Unfortunately for those looking to save a few bucks by buying used, the average price of used cars is way up in 2021, too, and for a variety of reasons. In fact, according to a new study by iSeeCars.com, some lightly used models are actually selling for more money than they did when brand-new on the showroom floor. Depending on the sticker price, that cost increase over new could add several thousand dollars to the transaction price.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO