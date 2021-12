It started on Sunday, when the first 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for Central Florida transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel came in. Now the number of UCLA Crystal Balls forecasting that the prolific quarterback will transfer to UCLA is up to six (GO HERE). And not that we are discounting Crystal Balls put in by out-of-the-region 247Sports recruiting experts, but you know you can almost certainly take it to the bank when the west-coast-based trio of Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins and Blair Angulo file their CBs.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO