NFL

Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Ruled out for Week 14

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Whitehead (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tom Brady might break the one NFL record Peyton Manning once said was unbreakable

Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken a lot of NFL records, including the all-time pass completions mark he set on Sunday against the Bills, but there is one record that he's still chasing and if he ends up breaking it, it will definitely be notable and that's because it's a record that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning considered unbreakable when he retired from football following the 2015 season.
NFL
#American Football#Buccaneers
The Spun

Bruce Arians Was Not Happy With 1 Tom Brady Play

Tom Brady had one of the most-physical runs of his career on Sunday, but don’t expect to see any more moving forward this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills, 33-27, on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay knocked off Buffalo in overtime on a walkoff touchdown pass by Brady.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“It was Tom Brady’s fault”: Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith reckon the Buccaneers aren’t getting back to Super Bowl playing like this

After back-to-back losses against the Saints and Washington, Brady and Co. scripted a brilliant comeback. They are on a three-game winning streak. However, their last win wasn’t an easy one to come by. After putting up a terrific performance in the first half, the Buccaneers allowed the Bills to make a comeback in the second half.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed veteran tailback Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. With him out for at least the next three games, the defending champions have a need at running back. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed Kenjon Barner to their practice squad....
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' William Gholston: Active in Week 14

Gholston (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. The veteran defensive tackle was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but he'll suit up Sunday against the Bills. Gholston is coming off his most active game of the season on the tackle front, as he logged six stops (five solo) against the Falcons in the Week 13 win.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie out of doghouse vs. Buccaneers (Week 14 inactives)

After failing to knockoff their division rival on Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills (7-5) find themselves needing to get back on track against the defending Super Bowl champions. Buffalo enters the game clinging onto a Wild Card spot in the AFC, but that could change depending on the outcome...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Inactive Week 14

Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The third-year wideout has been active the last two games after a seven-game stint on injured reserve due to a turf toe issue, but he logged all of seven snaps from scrimmage over that pair of contests. Miller won't be in on any plays Sunday, with the likes of Breshad Perriman and Tyler Johnson set to serve as the primary complementary options behind the top wideout duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Two DBs on Buccaneers' Protection List in Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started to get some of their injured players in the secondary back in action in recent weeks but are still missing several regulars. That's reflected in the practice squad protection list the team submitted on Wednesday, which includes safety Troy Warner and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson. The list is the same as it was in Week 14, also including kicker Jose Borregales and tight end Darren Fells.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Bills: Week 14 Game Preview

The Buccaneers (9-3) have yet to reach the 2021 postseason, but it's safe to say that their Week 14 matchup with the Bills (7-5) has playoff vibes written all over it. Both teams come into this game looking to make a statement. They're also looking to keep making their respective pushes toward the postseason. In all, there's a lot on the line this weekend, which always makes for a good football game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys 2021 playoff outlook: Preview of Dallas' remaining games, how to obtain No. 1 seed in NFC

If you're the Dallas Cowboys, this part of the season is where your Michelins have to meet the asphalt. Having narrowly lost to Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start the 2021 regular season, the Cowboys rode an offensive surge led by Dak Prescott and his smörgåsbord of weapons to a six-game win streak that was complemented mightily by the emergence of rookie first-round pick Micah Parsons as the league's newest defensive phenom and a blistering interception tally from former second-round pick Trevon Diggs.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Announce Week 15 Practice Squad Protections

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their Week 15 practice squad protections on Tuesday: Safety Troy Warner, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, tight end Darren Fells and kicker Jose Borregales. NFL teams are prohibited from signing these four players off of Tampa Bay's practice squad for the remainder of the week, similarly to...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL

