Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Ruled out for Week 14

Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The third-year wideout has been active the last two games after a seven-game stint on injured reserve due to a turf toe issue, but he logged all of seven snaps from scrimmage over that pair of contests. Miller won't be in on any plays Sunday, with the likes of Breshad Perriman and Tyler Johnson set to serve as the primary complementary options behind the top wideout duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO