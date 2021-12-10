Help us welcome this new #little: Dawson Gardner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate approved legislation Tuesday to lift the nation’s debt limit by $2.5 trillion under a deal struck between party leaders, defusing a volatile issue until after next year’s midterm elections while saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote. The 50-49 party line vote...
(CNN) — The House is set to vote on whether former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should be referred to the Department of Justice on criminal charges for failing to appear for a deposition with the select committee investigating the January 6 attack. The panel unanimously voted...
A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an effort from former President Trump to prevent the Treasury Department and IRS from providing House Democrats with his tax returns. Judge Trevor McFadden, a federal district court judge in Washington, D.C., who was appointed by Trump, said that "facially valid" congressional inquiries should not be impeded.
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol released new text messages obtained from former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that were sent to him in the days leading up to the insurrection and while the Capitol was under siege.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant is offering more hints about what it may have in store as it spreads around the globe: A highly transmissible virus that may cause less severe disease, and one that can be slowed — but not stopped — by today’s vaccines.
Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
President Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to act on gun violence prevention in remarks commemorating the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. “As a nation, we owe all these families more than our prayers. We owe them action,” Biden said in a video message released by the White House.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots. The Air Force gave its forces until Nov. 2 to get...
