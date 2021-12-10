‘Penthouse in the sky’ with chic glass stairway on the Texas market for $3 million

The "magic box," where customers can monogram and customize their boots, finds a home in the center of the Aspen store. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray) Since the brand launched out of a Highland Park Village atelier in 2017, Miron Crosby has been one of the buzziest names in the western wear world. Founded by sisters and West Texas natives Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means, the Dallas-based luxury label‘s blend of tradition (their cousins own Rios of Mercedes where their own boots are hand-lasted) and fashion has garnered fans like Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves, and Gwyneth Paltrow, with bespoke touches to make each handcrafted pair truly unique. Given Dallas’ own migration pattern to Colorado ski country, Aspen made perfect sense for Miron Crosby’s second outpost, which opens today on East Cooper Avenue.
