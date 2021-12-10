ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Why Our Fantasy of a Dark and Bloody Middle Ages Is So Hard to Shake

By Eleanor Janega
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication....

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China marks 84th anniversary of Nanking Massacre in WWII

China on Monday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanking Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People's Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China's official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said they had came together to “learn from history...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

We counted 20 billion ticks of an extreme galactic clock to give Einstein's theory of gravity its toughest test yet

For more than 100 years, Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity has been our best description of how the force of gravity acts throughout the Universe. General relativity is not only very accurate, but ask any astrophysicist about the theory and they’ll probably also describe it as “beautiful”. But it has a dark side too: a fundamental conflict with our other great physical theory, quantum mechanics. Read more: Explainer: Einstein's Theory of General Relativity General relativity works extremely well at...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodora
PC Gamer

How to survive in Age of Darkness: Final Stand

The dark-fantasy RTS Age of Darkness does a lot of things that will be familiar to old-school RTS fans. It has that nostalgia-inducing isometric perspective, a focus on economy and resources, and a dark, earthy atmosphere that evokes classics like Warcraft 2 and Warhammer: Dark Omen. But Age of Darkness...
VIDEO GAMES
24/7 Wall St.

30 Words That Didn’t Exist 30 Years Ago

Behind every word there is a decision that was made about how and why a specific combination of letters was going to refer to a certain activity, object, subject, or feeling. And while the English language already has hundreds of thousands of words in it, more are being added all the time as people continue […]
MARKETING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Ages#Central Europe#Dark Ages#Slate#The Catholic Church#American#European
BBC

Channel tragedy: French authorities identify 26 victims

French authorities have formally identified 26 of the 27 bodies recovered after last month's mass drowning in the English Channel. Sixteen Kurdish people from Iraq and four Afghans were among the victims, whose families are being informed. They included two friends from the same town who died in the worst-recorded...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Covid pass protesters reference Nazis as they deface French war memorial

A war memorial in France has been defaced with a message against French Covid measures – which also appears to make a reference to Nazi Germany. The French president and authorities have denounced the act as an “insult to the memory” of the nation’s soldiers. Mont-Valerien, a memorial to those who lost their lives in the Second World War in a western Paris suburb, was seen with “ANTI PASS” scrawled over it on Monday. It appears to reference France’s Covid pass sanitaire (health pass), which gives a QR code to people in order to access many venues and events, as...
PROTESTS
TheConversationAU

The crisis of a career in culture: why sustaining a livelihood in the arts is so hard

In the arts in Australia, precarious employment, unpaid work and short-lived careers are the norm. Many artists and arts workers have “portfolio careers”, piecing together a mixture of jobs while competing for limited funding and career opportunities in the arts. COVID-19 shone a glaring spotlight on this precarity, exposing the lack of permanent jobs in the sector. Some 81% of artists work as freelancers or on a self-employed basis, without access to sick leave or other entitlements many Australians take for granted. But the unsustainability of creative careers was already well known to artists, academics and governments. Career sustainability In 2019, I set out to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

How “Dark Tourism” Warps Our Understanding of History

Civil War battle site tourism, tourism to visit World War I and World War II battlefields, visits to Auschwitz all fall under the category of war tourism. In other words, visitors who never lived through the war—or most likely any war—pay money to go to a site and be accompanied by a tour guide—if at all possible a survivor able to provide a firsthand account. War tourism has a long history. Scholars John Lennon and Malcolm Foley, in a work published in 2000, accorded this type of tourism a more sinister appellation—dark tourism. Dark tourism is a broader category that includes tours to former sites of any type of catastrophe, natural or man-mad. In The Darker Side of Travel, Richard Sharpley and Philip R. Stone define dark tourism this way: “the act of travel to sites associated with death, suffering, and the seeming macabre.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Slate

Candle in the Wind

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Danny Lavery welcomes Jo Livingstone, the culture staff writer for The New Republic, and the most recent recipient of the Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing from the National Book Critics’ Circle. Lavery and Livingstone take on two letters....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Who Actually Gets to Shrug Off COVID

Fine, I’ll take the bait. Yesterday, the Atlantic published a piece called “Where I Live, No One Cares About COVID” by Matthew Walther, an editor and writer who lives in rural southwest Michigan. The piece delivers on the title: No one in his immediate geographical area takes COVID seriously, he says, nor does he. He notes that he has spent a lot of time going to restaurants, going to weddings, and grumbling over headlines about booster shots. The piece is not a mere report of his actions and observations; the thinly veiled subtext is that taking COVID seriously is for dweebs. He diagnoses concern over the virus as a pathology of the “professional and managerial classes in a handful of major metropolitan areas,” who are overrepresented in media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ARTnews

Why That ‘Succession’ Still Is Not Like a Renaissance Painting

HBO’s Succession is not a TV show with many memorable images—you often come away remembering biting one-liners and familial betrayals instead of individual shots. But one composition from the Season 3 finale of the prestige drama, an image featuring three members of the Roy clan on a Tuscan road, has gone viral on social media. In the way certain stylized images from popular films and shows often do these days, that shot has since drawn comparisons to Renaissance and Baroque paintings, which are likewise dramatically composed. In the shot in question, we see a downcast Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who had a...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Anton Herbert, Risk-Taking Collector of Conceptualism and Minimalism, Is Dead at 83

Anton Herbert, a Belgian collector who over 50 years amassed a pioneering collection of Conceptual and Minimalist art, died on December 7 at 83, according to a report by Le Monde. No cause of death was given. Herbert, who appeared on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list 16 times, began amassing his holdings in 1973, when he purchased Carl Andre’s 64 Lead Square (1969). With his wife Annick, Herbert soon began focusing specifically on buying work produced between 1968 and 1989, when Conceptualism and Minimalism flourished. He focused on collecting in-depth works by around 40 artists involved with those movements, among them...
ENTERTAINMENT
24/7 Wall St.

25 Ancient Civilizations Destroyed by Natural Disasters

Every year, cities around the world are devastated by natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and hurricanes. Although modern technology has given us earthquake-proof buildings, urban flood planning, and radar that can predict the path of dangerous storms, severe damage still occurs as a result of these natural forces. And such extreme events are becoming […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

US prep schools held student exchanges with elite Nazi academies

In the summer of 1935, the Nazi government hijacked a student exchange program between leading American and German schools. The International Schoolboy Fellowship, as it was known, was first set up by Walter Huston Lillard, the headmaster of Tabor Academy in Massachusetts, in 1927 to foster better relations between all nations through schoolboy exchange. Participating countries included the U.S., Germany, France and Great Britain. Lillard believed “that misunderstandings and quarrels between nations often arise through long-distance misjudgments,” and that “the development of contacts … will tend to promote cordial relations and lasting friendships.” But by 1935, officials in charge of the Third...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy