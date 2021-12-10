ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Investigation underway near M&T Bank on Lyell Ave. in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQiag_0dJXpUrn00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are currently investigating an incident outside of the M&T Bank near Lyell Avenue.

News 8 crew members reported a number of police vehicles outside of the location.

Access to the inside of the bank site are blocked off by crime-scene tape.

Immediate details on the cause behind the investigation are not available at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Police investigation under way on Maryland Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police closed down a street as part of an investigation Tuesday afternoon. Maryland Street in the city was shut down for that investigation around 4:30 p.m. Police have not shared any information about the cause of the investigation, any injuries, or any arrests. This is a developing story. Check back […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Cars
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Police identify Newark homicide victim

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Newark Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man found dead in a roadway last week as Byron Wilder, 46. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wilder was found in the road on Marie Avenue in Newark around 7:00 Friday morning. Investigators believe the victim […]
NEWARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M T Bank#Bank Robbery#Weather#Police#Nexstar#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Man dies from injuries following house fire in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has died from injuries following a weekend fire in Irondequoit, police officials told News 8 Monday. Crews responded to the home on Willowen Drive in Irondequoit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said the fire appears to have started in the basement. According to Irondequoit police, firefighters were called to […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

Community rallies behind families displaced by Macedon apartment fire

MACEDON, NY (WROC) — Several families at an apartment complex in Macedon may have lost everything in a fire on Monday, but thanks to donations and support from the community, they’re keeping hope and some joy going into the holidays.   Many of these people were at work, but even those who were home told us it spread through their building in […]
MACEDON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Masked robbers make man strip at gunpoint, rob him in the Bronx

On Dec. 3, a 24-year-old man went to Anthony Avenue near East 174th Street to meet a woman, officials said. When he got there, two masked individuals ordered the man to take his clothes off at gunpoint. The robbers took the man's clothing and personal property, then fled in the victim's car, a 2018 Infiniti Sedan.
BRONX, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy