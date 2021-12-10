Investigation underway near M&T Bank on Lyell Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are currently investigating an incident outside of the M&T Bank near Lyell Avenue.
News 8 crew members reported a number of police vehicles outside of the location.
Access to the inside of the bank site are blocked off by crime-scene tape.
Immediate details on the cause behind the investigation are not available at this time.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
