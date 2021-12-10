‘Penthouse in the sky’ with chic glass stairway on the Texas market for $3 million

Exquisitely customized and impressive views from this sub-penthouse home. Enjoy the Cascade Mountains, Elliott Bay, city, and Pike Place Market while entertaining. Fabulous art entry opens to the view, gracious dining room, and living room with fireplace and bi-fold windows. Sophisticated primary suite, spa bathroom, customized cabinetry in primary bath and gourmet kitchen, and a media room that doubles as a guest bedroom or office. Movie theatre sound with a floor-to-ceiling wall of speakers and projector overhead. Wine cooler with refrigeration drawers in pantry, plus full-size washer and dryer, 2 parking spaces, and large storage. 24/7 concierge, rooftop terraces, BBQ, gym, yoga, boardroom, and sky lounge. Minutes to arts, restaurants, stadiums, retail, and the light rail.
Comments / 0