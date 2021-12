A 12-year-old West Michigan teen is in serious but stable condition following a hunting accident. According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 13th around 6pm, a 17-year-old hunter was in his deer stand when his younger brother came calling him to come down for dinner. The older brother in the tree stand mistook his younger brother for a deer and fired a shot with his rifle that struck his younger brother.

