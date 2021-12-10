ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rep. Stefanik calls Gov. Hochul’s mask mandate an ‘overreach of power’

By Mariann Cabness
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iv6n0_0dJXoeQI00

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Hochul announced a mask mandate for New Yorkers on Friday in response to rising COVID-19 rates statewide. As part of the mandate, masks are required in all indoor public places unless businesses and venues implement a vaccine requirement.

The mandate is effective beginning on December 13 and will remain in place until at least January 15, 2022. The state will re-evaluate the need for the mandate based on conditions at that time.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik issued a statement in opposition to the mask mandate shortly after it was announced by the governor. Stefanik called it a “crushing mandate for New York small businesses who have faced unprecedented challenges throughout the COVID pandemic.”

Gov. Hochul: New York to implement indoor mask mandate for public places, or require vaccination

“Essentially, Kathy Hochul is asking businesses to be responsible for checking the vaccine status for every individual, which is an untenable and outrageous request of our business community. This unprecedented overreach of power is no way to govern,” Stefanik said.

Officials from the governor’s office say the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29% since Thanksgiving. New York recorded more than 68,000 positive tests for the virus in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday, the most in any seven-day stretch since the start of February.

“I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: Increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas,” Governor Hochul said. According to the governor’s office, this new measure brings added layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent indoors shopping, gathering, and visiting holiday-themed destinations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 63

Daddy O
3d ago

Because the masks and lockdowns worked so well last time. Let’s do it again so the new governor can flex her control and power. Terrible job democraps

Reply(19)
29
Anne Bernstein
3d ago

this is ridiculous the only think this governor is doing is pitting neighbor against neighbor. this democrats just want power and control not listening to science

Reply
7
Jay
3d ago

definitely over reach of power bc its proven masks dont work, and that fraud fauci admitted it

Reply
18
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

JCOPE ordering Cuomo to give up money from revoked book deal

JCOPE—the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, tasked with overseeing government ethics in New York— has voted for a resolution ordering former Governor Andrew Cuomo to hand over the amount of money he was paid for his book to the New York State Attorney General's Office. The Attorney General's Office will then decide where that money will go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy