When Guests go to Walt Disney World Resort, one of the things that they will notice is that no matter where they go, the property is always clean. With garbage, only a few steps away and custodial Cast Members always around to sweep and clean up, it’s tough to make a mess at Disney World! Even gum is not available to be purchased on property so that there is less of a chance that there will be a sticky mess to clean up. That being said, of course, that may not always be the case.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO