Utah State

What is lake effect snow? It's impacting Utah, but what does that mean and how does it happen?

By Austin Facer
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’ve seen ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather forecasts on Friday morning, you’ve probably heard this term; lake effect snow.

Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy predicted the presence of the phenomenon while analyzing wind pattern data on Thursday evening , and sure enough, the lake effect snow impacted a good chunk of Davis County the next morning.

It’s almost like her team has been the most accurate forecasters in the state for the last 10 years running (they have).

Explaining what exactly lake effect snow is, Brophy states it has as much to do with the wind and air temperature as it does with the body of water itself. While the phenomenon is typically seen on a larger scale in the Midwestern United States near the Canadian border, Utah sees lake effect snow as well, at a smaller level.

Another round of snow with frigid temperatures!

“We see it happen often over the Great Lakes, but here in Utah, lake effect snow is a micro-scale event that happens when colder air from the North moves over the Great Salt Lake,” Brophy says. “The cold air moves over the warmer water at the lake surface, and as the prolonged stretch of colder air passes over the lake, it transfers moisture and warmth into the lowest levels of the atmosphere.”

Once the condensation hits the other side of the lake, the moisture is dropped in the form of light, fluffy snow as the wind propels the flakes across the land.

As it turns out, on Friday morning the wind was blowing from the northwest, sending the snow between Farmington and Bountiful.

Brophy continues to explain that since the temperatures in the area are so frigid, it’s easier for the snow to stick on the surface and ice over quickly, presenting a bit of a hazard on the roads.

Winter tires make ‘a tremendous difference,’ recommended for Utah roads

Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo, who took the morning forecast duties for ABC4 TV, predicts the lake effect snow could last through lunchtime, but it’s hard to say. It’s a minute-by-minute event that is entirely dependent on whether or not the winds continue to blow.

The results of the effect can vary, but it’s a safe bet that whichever area is seeing the majority of the wind and cold air funnel through it, will see the majority of the snowfall. Residents in Centerville are likely seeing a couple of additional inches of snow thanks to the lake effect, while those outside of Farmington and Bountiful are probably just getting a light dusting on Friday morning.

And while this week’s lake effect snow follows the first major snowstorm of the year, it’s possible that more lake and wind-caused flakes could be a thing throughout the winter, as long as the Great Salt Lake doesn’t freeze over.

Utah’s winter is coming, here’s how to get your home and car ready

That, he says, isn’t very likely.

“Because of the fact that saltwater doesn’t actually freeze, or it has to get really cold before it freezes, it allows us to see that kind of event occur a little bit more often,” he explains.

ABC4

Spot rare birds with Utah DWR’s holiday event this weekend

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for a fun outdoor activity this holiday? The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is hosting an annual holiday bird count this Saturday Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The DWR is partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Audubon Society to take part […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Southern Utah National Parks make changes for visitor experience

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – If you want to visit Arches National Park in Moab and Zion National Park in Springdale, you’re going to want to plan ahead. “April 1 of 2022, everyone who hikes Angel’s Landing is going to need a permit,” says Jonathan Shafer, a Public Affairs Specialist for Zion National Park. Arches National […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wintry temps across Utah stick around ahead of the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Boy oh boy, the cold air still sticks around in Utah and the Great Basin! This storm has finally passed through after leaving many of us in northern Utah with quite a bit of snow. The cold air will have everything that begins to melt and refreeze which will make […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

EXCLUSIVE: Utah missionary caught in tornado’s epicenter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In an exclusive interview with ABC 4, the mother of 19-year old June Ferre, said her daughter, who is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, had to withstand the deadly Mayfield, Ky. tornado. She was able to withstand the 150 mile per hour winds […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah adds over 2.6K new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,669 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 13, and 21 new deaths since Friday. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: 12/10: 1,079 cases 12/11: 873 cases 12/12: 749 cases Thirty-two cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

How state lawmakers plan to address the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake is at its lowest level on record and the consequences are far-reaching. Lawmakers say it’s an urgent matter that needs to be addressed. Speaker Brad Wilson, (R) Kaysville, and Representative Timothy Hawkes, (R) Centerville, join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss it.
POLITICS
