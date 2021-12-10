Voters in Midwest City prepare for February election
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Midwest City will be heading to the polls soon to voice their opinions on several open positions.
For the mayor, Ward 3, and Ward 5 seats, a primary election will be held on Feb. 8.
The candidates are as follows:
Mayor of Midwest City
- Bill Bridges
- Ren Caldwell
- Matthew Dukes (Incumbent)
- Charles Wallace.
Ward 3 Councilmember
- AJ Bailey
- Megan Bain
- EspaÑiola Bowen (Incumbent)
Ward 5 Councilmember
- Christine Allen (Incumbent)
- Sara Bana.
If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the primary election on February 8, 2022, that candidate will be sworn in April 2022. If no candidate receives above 50%, the two candidates with the most votes will appear in a run-off election on April 5, 2022.
