Christopher Michael Woodall, 47, Nicholasville, was called unexpectedly to rock on to the other side on Friday, December 10, 2021. The only things he loved more than his bass and skateboard are his children, Aleister, Stella, and Hazel, whom he leaves behind with their mother, Miranda Wells. He is also survived by his parents, W. Michael (Norma) Woodall and Maria Green; as well as his brother, William (Alicia) Woodall; and his sister Bridget (Jason) Farry.

NICHOLASVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO