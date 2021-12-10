ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

No timetable for Tottenham Hotspur return amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte Press Association

As of Friday afternoon, Tottenham Hotspur have had Thursday's UEFA Europa Conference League match versus Stade Rennais and this Sunday's Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion postponed because of a massive COVID-19 outbreak that essentially has the Lilywhites on pause until further notice.

It appears that pause will run through the weekend.

Alasdair Gold of Football.London notes Tottenham are handling the outbreak on a "day-by-day" basis and have no exact timetable for when first-team players may be able to return to the training ground for standard sessions. The plan heading into the weekend is for personnel to undergo a new round of testing Saturday. Results for those tests should be known Sunday, and Tottenham will proceed from there as directed by medical advisers.

Head coach Antonio Conte said Wednesday eight first-team Tottenham players and five staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, but it's since been reported at least "a few" under-23 footballers have also recorded positive test results. Those who tested positive are isolating for differing periods based on if they're experiencing symptoms and when those symptoms began.

Gold said some players "have shown a range of symptoms," while others are asymptomatic. Thus far, none have required hospitalization during the outbreak.

Players continue to train individually at their homes, but Conte and company still don't know when they'll be able to gather first-team members at Hotspur Way ahead of Thursday's scheduled Premier League game against Leicester City. With each day of in-person work that Tottenham lose, it seems less likely they will be cleared to compete on Dec. 16.

The status of Tottenham's home game versus Liverpool on Dec. 19 is also up in the air.

UEFA
