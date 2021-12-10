VOICES: Choose what your holidays look like

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. You spend a lot of time on your mattress, so choosing which to buy is a crucial decision. But online brands have changed the way we shop for this big-ticket investment with the rise of boxed mattresses: Unlike mattresses that get carried into your home in their normal position, mattresses in a box get compressed and rolled up so they can be shipped like mail. That means they get delivered for you to set up at your own convenience rather than waiting around for a delivery truck. What's more: Most brands let you try the mattresses out at home instead of guessing the best fit in a store — in fact, most companies now offer a trial period of at least 100 nights, so you can actually sleep on the bed for a few months with the option to get a full refund.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO