ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

VOICES: Choose what your holidays look like

By Bridget Flaherty
Dayton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is portrayed as a time of family, tradition and celebration. For many of us, however, the holiday season can be a time of trauma triggers. In 2015, I spent the entire holiday season, from Thanksgiving through the New Year, at a holistic inpatient treatment facility to address my...

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Looking for a new bed this holiday season? Here are some options to choose from

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. You spend a lot of time on your mattress, so choosing which to buy is a crucial decision. But online brands have changed the way we shop for this big-ticket investment with the rise of boxed mattresses: Unlike mattresses that get carried into your home in their normal position, mattresses in a box get compressed and rolled up so they can be shipped like mail. That means they get delivered for you to set up at your own convenience rather than waiting around for a delivery truck. What's more: Most brands let you try the mattresses out at home instead of guessing the best fit in a store — in fact, most companies now offer a trial period of at least 100 nights, so you can actually sleep on the bed for a few months with the option to get a full refund.
HOME & GARDEN
Lifehacker

Snag $1,000 for Looking Like Your Pet

There’s an old saying that eventually, people and their pets will start to look like each other. (Or is that spouses? Either way, it’s something/one you live and go on walks with.) But once that happens, what comes next? You can either ignore it and move on with your life, or really lean into it, and take (and obviously post) photos of the two of you side-by-side, showcasing your resemblance.
PETS
CBS New York

New Jersey Friends Stick To Holiday Tradition, Send Same Christmas Card Back And Forth For 4 Decades

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — A Christmas card shared for more than 40 years is the tie that binds two friends from New Jersey. CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on their special holiday tradition. The edges are worn. On the back, there’s a small tear. The message reads, “A season of peace and serenity” and “Many good wishes for the holiday season and the coming year.” It is dated and with initials from 1980 through 2021. “It’s got some holes,” Laurie Matthews said. “It’s in better shape than me, I think,” Karen Petillo added. Matthews and Petillo met in 1980 when their then-boyfriends were in the...
POLITICS
CBS Atlanta

Preventing Pet Scammers From Stealing Your Joy During The Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The demand for puppies and other pets is high during the holidays and causing more people to fall for online pet scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & Northeast Georgia has a few tips to make sure scammers don’t steal your holiday spirit and your hard-earned dollars. Roswell resident Wendy Segnitz says losing her pet was like losing a family member. “In September, I had lost my dear, sweet Glory girl, which was a West Island Terrier, due to cancer, and I was just devastated,” Segnitz said. She searched online for a...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Choose#Cafeteria#Thanksgiving#Domestic Violence#Christmas Morning
OCRegister

JSerra High students gather holiday gifts for Marine families

Seniors at JSerra Catholic High School and U.S. Marines on Thursday formed a holiday assembly line, handing along crates and boxes packed with Christmas presents from the school’s main entrance to the cab of a 25-foot truck. The donated gifts, totaling close to $77,000, were then delivered to Marine...
MILITARY
CBS Baltimore

Abingdon Father & Son Engineer High Tech Holiday Display For Philanthropy, Maximum Cheer

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Not too far off the Long Bar Harbor and Bush River, a holiday display 8,000 pixels deep and loaded with graphics is bringing Christmas cheer and even more to the Abingdon community. Chris and his son Jeremy Jewell are the architects of the show. Chris talks about one of the centerpieces of his front yard.  “That mega tree is 16-foot to the top and it’s a two-foot star so it’s a total of 18 feet,” he said. “I’ve always put up Christmas lights every holiday season and once we saw these lights last year, I kind of fell down...
ABINGDON, MD
WOWK 13 News

Best gift for nieces from aunts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?  The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WMDT.com

New organization ‘A Cousin’s Wish,’ offering food, clothes, and support for those in need

SALISBURY, Md. – A new local organization called ‘A Cousin’s Wish’ is working to make sure those in need are taken care of this holiday season and beyond. Founders Chavia Savage and Asia Morgan tell 47 ABC, they’ve been trying to give back to others since they were little. They tell us. it’s a family value they hold above the rest. Now, they’re working with local organizations and other community members to take care of the homeless and those less fortunate. They say they didn’t grow up with everything, but what they did have was support. Savage and Morgan say they want to make sure everyone has support as well no matter where they are at in life.
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Project Hope Delivering Holiday Meals To Beaver County Families In Need

CONWAY, Pa. (KDKA) – The pandemic is lingering into the holiday season, but people continue to show the best of humanity by helping those impacted and struggling. We have seen food distributions for almost two years helping people impacted by the ongoing pandemic. “Just so I’d have some food or I’d have no way to eat,” Beaver Falls resident Debbie Summers said about why she needed to go a distribution. Her husband passed away and she found herself in financial need. “I have nothing. I had no money coming in. I have nothing,” Summer said. Happening Now: Project Hope in Beaver County is delivering food...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Booziest Time of the Year? 1/4 of Marylanders’ yearly alcohol intake takes place over the holiday season, survey reveals.

Thanksgiving represents the start of the end-of-year season for many people – when office parties collide with Christmas get-togethers and other holiday events such as NYE – the one thing they all have in common is alcohol. Think classic eggnog, hot buttered rum, hot toddies, or a twist on the classic martini, peppermintinis. Although drinking isn’t […] The post The Booziest Time of the Year? 1/4 of Marylanders’ yearly alcohol intake takes place over the holiday season, survey reveals. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
PublicSource

‘I have nowhere to go with my family.’

Patricia LaChoppa fears this winter will be much like the last one. She, her husband and their adult children spent the bulk of their time in the living room and dining room, with two space heaters running and a blanket hung in the entryway to keep the warmth in. That’s...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Red Cross Desperately Low On Blood, Offering Incentives To Donors Through Jan. 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is putting out a call for help. They’re desperately low on blood right now. The CEO of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Guy Triano, joined Eyewitness News on Monday afternoon. Triano says right now the Red Cross needs all blood types. The shortage is believed to be happening because the Red Cross is collecting less blood at drives at high schools, colleges, and businesses as many are still working remotely or partially remote, which is causing a low blood donor turnout. The Red Cross is offering incentives in an effort to get people out to donate blood. From Monday through Thursday, all presenting donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Then, starting Friday through Jan. 2, they will be giving away a long-sleeved T-shirt for all presenting donors. Click here to find out how you can donate blood to the Red Cross.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
on3.com

KSR Voices: The God Who Knows What It’s Like

KSR has never been one for conventional. It’s what we love most about it. But the postgame show following the Notre Dame game broke the boundaries of conventional radio like never before. Vulnerable callers sharing immeasurable heartbreak, hosts left speechless, tears from everyone, heck, even a closing prayer from Ryan Lemond. Only on KSR. And yet for those who listened (and if you haven’t you must), it felt strangely appropriate, because our state is in ruins, both literally and emotionally.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy