MEXICO CITY — A day after 55 migrants who were being smuggled through Mexico died in a tractor-trailer crash, officials here promised justice. “There will be no impunity,” said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, vowing that Mexico would take “immediate action” against the human traffickers who had packed nearly 200 migrants into a truck that careened into a bridge in the state of Chiapas on Thursday.

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO