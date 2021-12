Melatonin, the body’s natural hormone linked to the control of the sleep-wake cycle, exasperates the constriction of the pathway that moves air to and from the lungs, according to a new study that explains why asthma patients experience worse symptoms at night.Several reports indicate that over half of asthma deaths occur at night, suggesting a link between nocturnal asthma symptoms and deaths due to the respiratory condition. Asthma patients have trouble breathing due to a symptom called bronchoconstriction, where the smooth muscles of the bronchus — the pathway that moves air to and from your lungs — contract. Many patients...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO