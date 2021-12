Rugby star Johnny Sexton is raffling off the boots he wore during his historic 100th cap in Ireland’s 60-5 win over Japan to raise money for charity.Cash raised by the draw for the size 9.5 Adidas Predator boots will go to Debra Ireland, which the Irish captain has supported for several years.The organisation helps people living with the skin disease epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and their families, as well as funding research to find treatments and a cure for the condition.The skin of people with EB blisters at the slightest touch, which means that painful bandaging must be applied at least every...

ADVOCACY ・ 12 HOURS AGO