As Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) moves forward with the development of a statewide system to remove and manage PFAS from leachate, PFAS, advocacy groups have weighed in on the draft plan. They are especially interested in a “pilot project” slated for development at the New England Waste Services (NEWS-VT) landfill in Coventry owned by Casella Waste Systems, the only operating landfill in Vermont.

COVENTRY, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO