Premier League

Man City v Wolves: Team news

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City will assess Phil Foden and Nathan Ake, who were both withdrawn due to injury during...

www.bbc.co.uk

Shropshire Star

Wolves Fans' Verdict v Man City: The referee and VAR cost us

Our Wolves supporters have their say after the 1-0 loss away to Manchester City. For the second week running we couldn’t quite stem the tide of another siege of the Alamo. Once more the defending, the commitment and the bloody-minded desire not to cave in against insurmountable odds could only be admired.
BBC

Man City v Leeds: Head-to-head stats

Manchester City are winless in four Premier League games against Leeds (drawn two, lost two) since a 2-1 win at Maine Road under Kevin Keegan in January 2003. Leeds won this exact fixture 2-1 last season, scoring with both shots they had across the whole match. They’ve not won consecutive away league games against City since 1987, while they haven’t done so in the top-flight since a run of three between 1969 and 1971.
AFP

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
The Independent

Manchester City hammer Leeds 7-0 to pass 500 goals under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola’s Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds Phil Foden Jack Grealish Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.In the process they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard’s 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague goals under @PepTeam...
Washington Post

Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game

Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy on Tuesday after another disciplinary breach, saying the striker hadn’t worked “to the rules and standards” set by the club. Aubameyang, Arsenal’s highest-paid player, was also told he would not be considered for selection for the English Premier League game...
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
BBC

Crystal Palace v Everton - confirmed team news

Christian Benteke has to make do with a place on the Crystal Palace substitutes bench - one of three changes after last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United. Joel Ward returns to the side and is captain while Odsonne Edouard is back in. Like Benteke, Nathaniel Clyne and Jeffrey Schlupp drop to the bench.
BBC

Burnley v West Ham: Confirmed team news

James Rodriguez, Jack Cork and Ben Mee all earn recalls for Burnley after last weekend's defeat at Newcastle. Josh Brownhill and Nathan Collins drop to the bench, while Maxwel Cornet misses out. West Ham, beaten by Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League during midweek, make two changes from their thrilling...
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
90min.com

Brighton vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Brighton and Wolves go head to head in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Both clubs could really do with a win to kick some positive momentum into their respective seasons. Wolves have only won one of their last six Premier League games, while Brighton are currently 10 without a win - although they were unbeaten in eight of those.
The Independent

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski star as Bayern Munich run riot against Stuttgart

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski netted a brace as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 at Mercedes Benz Arena.Gnabry curled in a fine opener in the 40th minute before doubling the advantage eight minutes into the second half.Lewandowski then added efforts in the 69th and 72nd minutes as he equalled the record for Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, moving alongside Gerd Muller on 42, before Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 74th.The result saw Julian Nagelsmann’s men go nine points clear at the top ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund hosting Greuther Furth on Wednesday.Mainz are...
