The ‘Brady Bunch’ reunites for a Lifetime holiday movie

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe chat with Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady on the iconic...

DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Hated Kissing One ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Valerie Bertinelli found fame as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time. She was only 15 at the start of the show and struggled with growing up in front of an audience. In her memoir, she admitted that she felt very insecure and struggled with body image while on the show. Things didn’t help when her character, Barbara, began to attract boys. She hated kissing one guest star in particular, and you may have recognized him from The Brady Bunch.
Best Life

Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
Fox News

'Brady Bunch' star Barry Williams talks Lifetime's 'Blending Christmas,' why he left Hollywood for Missouri

It’s a very Brady Christmas. Fans of the hit ‘70s sitcom are getting a special treat this holiday season. On Sunday, Lifetime is premiering its new Christmas movie, "People Presents: Blending Christmas," which explores how a lovely lady named Emma (Haylie Duff) and her beau Liam (Aaron O’Connell) attempt to bring their families together with "a Bunch… of unexpected guests."
wgnradio.com

BONUS PODCAST: Christopher ‘Peter Brady’ Knight talks about a new Lifetime Brady Christmas movie, ‘Blended Christmas,’ premiering on Dec 12th

On this bonus episode, Paul Goes Behind the Curtain with Christopher Knight, who played Peter on the classic and iconic TV series, “The Brady Bunch.” A new Lifetime movie called “Blended Christmas” premieres on December 12th at 7pm central on Lifetime, and Christopher talks about what it means to bring back several Brady kids who aren’t playing the Brady kids. There are moments of homage to be sure in the movie, but can they ever get away from that image and role in the public’s mind? In addition, Chris shares memories from the series like did Marsha really get hit in the nose with a football, Was Florence Henderson always going to play Carol Brady, were Florence and Robert Reed (dad, Mike) really parent figures for the kids during the series? In addition, Chris’ strong ties to Chicago, his relationships, and he answers the question whether Florence Henderson really blessed his latest marriage before she died. And how about those chairs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat in during their interview with Oprah…did Chris actually design them? He’ll let you know. It’s great fun, memories and a nice candid look from one of the classic TV figures of the last 50 years…..Plus, don’t miss Blended Christmas on December 12th….for now, Enjoy Chris Knight aka Peter Brady, as he visits behind the curtain.
Laredo Morning Times

‘High School Musical’ Stars Reunite for ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion.’ Here’s How the Lifetime Movie Came Together

While made-for-TV holiday movies have enjoyed an explosion in popularity in the past five years, they’re not a new phenomenon for Lifetime. The network has been making ripped-from-the-headlines films for three decades at this point and has the whole process down to a science: a few months for development and writing, 15 days for filming, a few weeks for post-production, and voila — a feel-good romance ready for air. In the case of “A Christmas Dance Reunion,” COVID-19 precautions meant that the production, which filmed in November 2020 at the height of the pandemic, had a little extra wiggle room. But not much.
TVShowsAce

‘People Presents: Blending Christmas’ Is ‘Brady Bunch’ Reunion

One of the most anticipated 2021 Lifetime Holiday movies is People Presents: Blending Christmas. This is the Brady Bunch reunion that fans have been waiting for. Lifetime’s Blending Christmas stars Haylie Duff (Hats Off To Christmas, 7th Heaven), Aaron O’Connell (12 Gifts Of Christmas, The Haves And The Have Nots), Beth Broderick (Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Lost), Telma Hopkins (Young And The Restless, Family Matters), and Jennifer Elise Cox (A Very Brady Sequel, The Back-Up Plan).
DoYouRemember?

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Barry Williams Discusses Upcoming Mini Brady Reunion

Lifetime recently premiered its newest Christmas movie and it featured some very special guest stars! The film called People Presents: Blending Christmas is about a woman named Emma (played by Haylie Duff) and her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) and how they try to bring their two families together. The movie also stars Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady), Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady), and Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver).
KOAT 7

There's a Lifetime Christmas movie about Santa Fe

Santa Fe is about to become Lifetime famous. The Lifetime movie, "Holiday in Santa Fe," starring Mario Lopez and Emeraude Toubia airs Friday at 6 p.m. The film features various local vendors and businesses. In January, Lopez posted to Twitter, giving his fans a look around the Santa Fe Plaza...
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Calls Reuniting With Co-Stars Like ‘Getting Together With Family’

Christopher Knight says he always jumps at the chance to work with his former Brady Bunch castmates because it feels like a family reunion. Several of the Brady brethren will reunite tonight at 8 p.m. in the new Lifetime Christmas movie People Presents: Blending Christmas. Knight co-stars in the film with Barry Williams and Susan Olsen The Brady Bunch cast has appeared in several movies and television specials together over the past 50 years.
KTLA

Haylie Duff and Marla Sokoloff team up with ‘Brady Bunch’ for Christmas film

Haylie Duff was thrilled to be directed by her friend and actress Marla Sokoloff in new Christmas movie “People Presents: Blending Christmas,” where they worked with the “Brady Bunch” cast. “People Presents: Blending Christmas” premieres at 8 p.m. Dec. 12 on Lifetime. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on De. 9, 2021.
TVGuide.com

The Complete Lifetime Christmas Movies 2021 Schedule

Christmas is almost here so it's time for Christmas cheer! We'd apologize for the rhyme, but we are too excited to have shame. Lifetime unveiled a 35-movie Christmas and holiday programming lineup, It's a Wonderful Lifetime, that kicked off in November, but now that December is upon us, a new original Lifetime Christmas movie will premiere every night of the month. That is so many accidental mistletoe kisses and "unfortunate" snowed-in romances to enjoy!
thecrcconnection.com

Best movies for the holiday season

It’s December! That means it’s time for the Christmas holiday! And it’s time to watch holiday movies during this time of the month. With so many Christmas movies to watch during the month of December, there are five of them that will get you into the Christmas spirit.
imdb.com

Lifetime’s Commercial-Break ‘Mini-Movie’ Returns in Sequel From Olay

Lifetime is trying to turn a commercial break into a holiday tradition. Last year, the A+E Networks-backed cable outlet showcased a 15 minute “mini-movie” that starred actor Mario Lopez as KFC scion Col. Harland Sanders. The steamy short poked fun at the network’s famous soapy dramas. At 8 p.m. Friday, Lifetime will bring out a new short film, one that is devoted to showcasing Procter & Gamble’s Olay. “A Merry & Bright Makeover” features Monique Coleman, who has starred in Disney’s “High School Musical” and is slated to appear during the premiere of Lifetime’s “A Christmas Dance Reunion.
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Saying Yes to Christmas’ Lifetime Movie Live or Later

Erika Prevost and Romaine Waite star in Saying Yes to Christmas, the next new 2021 Lifetime holiday movie. Erika plays a career-obsessed woman whose priorities are put to the test when an old flame returns to lure her away from a hectic city life. You can first watch Saying Yes...
CinemaBlend

Why Melissa Joan Hart Keeps Making Lifetime Christmas Movies

Unless you completely avoid all things Christmas as though your life depended on it, you’re probably at least aware of the fact that holiday movies are a big deal to a lot of people. This is especially true of the made-for-TV variety of holiday films, with Hallmark Christmas movies, and those from Lifetime, dominating the airwaves for well over a month before the actual holiday. Former Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart has been in several of these movies now, and she’s opened up about why she keeps making Lifetime Christmas movies.
