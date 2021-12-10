ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nowich v Man Utd: Team news

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwich City head coach Dean Smith has concerns over the availability of four unnamed players because of...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Cantwell
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Anthony Martial
BBC

Little option but to postpone Brentford v Man Utd game

The announcement came through just before midnight that Manchester United's game at Brentford was going to be called off. The Premier League really had little option but to postpone the game given that Manchester United could not train. This is the issue is that the Premier League has right now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City or Man Utd? Ten Hag management team joins Guardiola

Talk of Ajax coach Erik ten Hag eventually ending up at Manchester City is gathering pace. While the Dutchman is a target for Manchester United, he has also been mentioned in the mix at City as a successor for Pep Guardiola. It's now emerged SEG, which manage Ten Hag, have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brentford v Man Utd: Who makes your United starting XI?

Manchester United are due to visit Brentford in the second round of midweek Premier League fixtures on Tuesday. There have been a number of Covid cases affecting the squad, with United unsure whether the fixture should go ahead - but if it does, who is making your line-up? It's up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brandon Williams#Advertising#Young Boys
BBC

De Gea heroics help Man Utd keep clean sheet

David de Gea was your man of the match as Manchester United eked out a 1-0 win over Norwich. The Spaniard was in superb form and made two fine stops to preserve a clean sheet - first tipping Teemu Pukki's fizzing drive over the bar, and then diving at full stretch again to keep out Ozan Kabak's header.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
SOCCER
BBC

Team news: Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves welcome back midfielder Ruben Neves, who was suspended for Wednesday's goalless draw with Burnley. Daniel Podence and Marcal are expected to miss out as they both continue to isolate following positive Covid tests. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita and Joe Gomez are both back in...
LIVERPOOL F.C.
BBC

Crystal Palace v Everton - confirmed team news

Christian Benteke has to make do with a place on the Crystal Palace substitutes bench - one of three changes after last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United. Joel Ward returns to the side and is captain while Odsonne Edouard is back in. Like Benteke, Nathaniel Clyne and Jeffrey Schlupp drop to the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v West Ham: Confirmed team news

James Rodriguez, Jack Cork and Ben Mee all earn recalls for Burnley after last weekend's defeat at Newcastle. Josh Brownhill and Nathan Collins drop to the bench, while Maxwel Cornet misses out. West Ham, beaten by Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League during midweek, make two changes from their thrilling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Leeds: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a difficult challenge v Leeds United. Time and Date: Tuesday 14 December 2021 kick off at 20.00 pm (BST, UK), 3.00 pm (EST, USA) Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton. TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada) LiveStream: ***LIVESPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy