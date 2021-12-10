Nowich v Man Utd: Team news

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO