Sports

Al Unser, Racing Legend, Dies at 82

By Brian Steinberg
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Unser, the legendary race-car driver who was one of only four people to win the Indy 500 four times, has died of cancer. He was 82. His death was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as his son, racer Al Unser Jr. “My heart is so...

