Doctor Strange is dead and the Marvel Universe is ripping apart at its seams. Despite three issues of The Death of Dr. Strange having already been released, Spider-Man is just finding out about the world-changing event within the pages of his own event tie-in. In a set of new preview images released by Marvel, Ben Reilly—the hero serving as Marvel's current Spider-Man—and Felicia Hardy are arguing at the bedside of Peter Parker when they're alerted to the unfortunate news.

