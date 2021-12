Emma Raducanu has pulled out of an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi this week after testing positive for Covid-19.The US Open champion had travelled to the United Arab Emirates ahead of the grandly-named Mubadala World Tennis Championship, where she was due to face Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on Thursday.Raducanu must instead complete a period of isolation but, providing she does not experience any lingering illness, it should not affect her plans to travel to Australia ahead of the first grand slam of 2022.In a statement released by organisers, the 19-year-old said: “I was very much looking forward to playing...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO