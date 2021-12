A study from Aetna International shows that expats in key global markets are becoming. attentive about the inclusions in their employer benefits package. Over 9 in 10 (92%) survey respondents felt that having an employer benefits package was more important now than pre-pandemic. Over a third of expats (36%) admitted valuing their benefits package more as a direct result of needing to use it during the Covid pandemic.

