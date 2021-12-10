Knicks vs. Raptors – Friday Lineups, Injuries, Odds, Broadcast Info

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (12/14/21) Madison Square Garden should be jam-packed with fans when the New York Knicks host the Golden State Warriors for this Tuesday matchup. Despite Steph Curry not being ruled out for a rest game tonight against the Indiana Pacers, there is still a distinct possibility that he may not have broken the three-point record by the time that he steps into “The Garden.” The Warriors will be better positioned if he has already broken the record, as there will not be near as much of a focus or general angst around it. An offense can be slightly affected by an all-time great player being close to a massive moment like this. The Knicks will be simultaneously trying to end a rough patch in the season that has seen them lose six of their past seven games. It seems that taking Kemba Walker out of the lineup has not exactly solved their issues. The only way that New York can get back to winning games is if it adopted a defensive-centric culture similar to the team last season. If the Knicks continue to ignore that end of the floor, then there is little chance they can make the playoffs and, of course, an even smaller chance of winning this basketball game against the best offense in the NBA.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO