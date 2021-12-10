ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks vs. Raptors – Friday Lineups, Injuries, Odds, Broadcast Info

By Danny Small
elitesportsny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks (12-13) are heading to Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors (11-14) The New York Knicks can drop even further in the standings with a loss. The Toronto Raptors and Knicks could have identical records by the end of Friday night. New York’s inconsistent season...

elitesportsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Gary Trent
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Newsday

Julius Randle is a major reason the Knicks are struggling

Last season, Julius Randle was the No. 1 reason the Knicks were able to nab the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. And this season, as unfair as it is to blame the Knicks’ woes on any one player, he is the No. 1 reason the Knicks are in a tailspin.
NBA
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Toronto Raptors#The Indiana Pacers#Nba League Pass Knicks#Raptors New York#Draftkings Sportsbook#G League#Khem Birch Lrb#Nba Injury Report#Nerlens Noel Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
elitesportsny.com

How do the Knicks’ all-time best compare to Steph Curry from beyond the arc?

Steph Curry could/should break the all-time 3-point record tonight at MSG. When the New York Knicks take the floor at MSG tonight against the Golden State Warriors, the final score is already almost an afterthought. Steph Curry, arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history, has the opportunity to make a...
NBA
lineups.com

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks 12/14/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (12/14/21) Madison Square Garden should be jam-packed with fans when the New York Knicks host the Golden State Warriors for this Tuesday matchup. Despite Steph Curry not being ruled out for a rest game tonight against the Indiana Pacers, there is still a distinct possibility that he may not have broken the three-point record by the time that he steps into “The Garden.” The Warriors will be better positioned if he has already broken the record, as there will not be near as much of a focus or general angst around it. An offense can be slightly affected by an all-time great player being close to a massive moment like this. The Knicks will be simultaneously trying to end a rough patch in the season that has seen them lose six of their past seven games. It seems that taking Kemba Walker out of the lineup has not exactly solved their issues. The only way that New York can get back to winning games is if it adopted a defensive-centric culture similar to the team last season. If the Knicks continue to ignore that end of the floor, then there is little chance they can make the playoffs and, of course, an even smaller chance of winning this basketball game against the best offense in the NBA.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy