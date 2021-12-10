Improvements expected with Bucktail hoops

BLOOMSBURG, PA – The Central Mountain boys started out the season with a 5th place overall finish out of 12 at The Blue Jay 1st Chance Invitational on Saturday. The only returning swimmer, Leisher Gugino, had a 2nd place finish in the 100 freestyle and 4th place in the 200 freestyle. A newcomer to the sport, Jackson Walker, impressed everyone with his 50 freestyle time of 26.57 scoring him a 10th place finish. Another freshman to watch out for is Jonathan Hughes. He was the only Central Mountain boy to score a first place finish in the 100 breaststroke along with his 5th place in the 50 freestyle. The boys had two relays entered in this meet. They got 5th place (200 Medley) and 4th place (200 Freestyle). With a team of only 5, these boys had an outstanding season opener.
