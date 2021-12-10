Improvements expected with Bucktail hoops

The men’s college basketball season is just over a month old, and that means we have enough data points for most teams to make some real takeaways about where things stand. One thing that’s obvious so far: First-year coaches have thrived. While some of the higher-profile coaches that took jobs this offseason, like Chris Beard at Texas or Hubert Davis at North Carolina, don’t make the cut for this list, there’s a strong case to be made that the two top candidates for men’s National Coach of the Year honors are in their first years at their respective programs. And after another banner weekend of quality wins for some of these early overachievers, here’s a look at five coaches succeeding in their new homes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO