Dollar Steady Ahead Of US CPI, Stock Rally Fizzles Out

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS CPI data in focus ahead of Fed decision next week, dollar flat. Stocks pare weekly gains as Evergrande default unnerves markets. Pound holds near lows after GDP miss, euro reverses back down. Spotlight on US inflation. After making a strong recovery this week, risk appetite is being tested...

www.actionforex.com

Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Will the Fed’s Policy Decision Rattle the Markets?

Markets are on edge as the Federal Reserve’s final policy decision for 2021 will hit the markets today at 19:00 GMT. The 10-year US treasury yield ticked higher ahead of the event, while the US dollar remains relatively unchanged. The central bank is widely expected to announce its plan to dial back its bond-purchases program at a faster pace and signal at least two rate hikes for next year, which could boost Treasury yields and the greenback.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Gears Up For Battle, Markets Tremble

Fed meeting today will be critical – all eyes on taper speed and dots. Dollar climbs, stocks dive after US producer prices surge. UK inflation spike revives BoE rate bets, gold rolls over. Fed in the spotlight. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to accelerate the pace at which...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The Main Stock Indices Are Reduced Ahead Of The Fed Meeting

The US Producer Price Index, which shows the rate of inflation between factories, jumped to 9.6% year-over-year (9.2% was expected), the highest level since 2010. Major US stock indices are reduced ahead of the Fed’s decision, while Omicron is again fueling investor worries about the imposition of restrictions in several countries. This will surely lead to a drop in business activity as well as a delayed labor market recovery and supply chain issues pushing up inflation. By market close yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) decreased by 0.3%, the S&P 500 (US500) decreased by 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite (US100) lost 1.14%.
STOCKS
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Stocks mixed ahead of the Fed

FTSE -0.31% at 7204. US stocks are pointing a mixed open after disappointing retail sales data and as investors look ahead to the Fed’s announcement later today. Retail sales rose just 0.3% MoM in November noticeably lower than October’s 1.8%. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and October was an exceptionally strong month. Whilst sales still grew in November, they did so at a slower pace than expected, possibly a sign that rising prices are starting to bite.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

This week’s UK developments enlarge the Bank of England’s dilemma tomorrow. On the one hand, the country is going in overdrive to shield the economy/population against the Omicron tidal wave. On the other hand, UK eco data show that the labour market didn’t face the feared setback as furlough schemes ended while inflation is running away. Headline CPI accelerated to the highest level since 2012 (5.1% Y/Y) while core CPI surged to the fastest pace since 1992 (4% Y/Y). Both significantly exceed the Bank of England’s forecasts and 2% inflation target. The British central bank in November misguided markets by not pulling the trigger on a first rate hike despite strong verbal commitments by governor Bailey and chief economist Pill. Recent eco data and guidance since August (“normalization is necessary over the policy horizon to pull (too high) inflation back to target”) suggest a lift-off tomorrow. Omicron uncertainty could be an excuse to delay the call to the February meeting when a new monetary policy report is available. The market is split, but we slightly favour a rate hike tomorrow. Sterling and short term UK yields went somewhat higher over the past two days. EUR/GBP traded below the 0.85 big figure. The UK 2-yr yield bounced off 0.4% support yesterday and currently test the short term downward trend line just north of 0.5%. A rate hike would lift the UK 2-yr yield out of this closing triangle pattern (see graph).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

All Eyes On The Fed

The USD seems to remain stable against its counterparts as the market’s attention is turning towards the Fed’s interest rate decision. Inflationary pressures in the US economy were reaffirmed on Friday as the headline CPI rate reached an almost 40 year high for November on a year-on-year level, tilting the market’s expectations for the Fed towards a more hawkish direction. It should also be noted that the Fed’s Chairman, Jerome Powell, in his testimony before the Senate has confirmed that the bank would discuss an expediting of the tapering of the Fed’s QE program.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Flying High As Stocks Pullback

The US Dollar is at or near new highs for the year vs many currencies. With the selloff today in stocks on Tuesday, the DXY is moving higher as well. On a 240-minute timeframe, the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke out of a continuation triangle on Monday and pressed against resistance at the top trendline of the long term upward sloping triangle. Tuesday, the DXY closed above that trendline and could be on its way to new highs for the year at 96.94. The only level in the way is horizontal resistance at 96.65. Above the highs, the DXY could make it to the double bottom target on the longer-term timeframe near 97.75 (see vertical blue line on left of DXY chart below). Note that there is a confluence of resistance at 97.73/97.82 consisting of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the January 6th lows, as well as, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the November 24th highs to the November 30th lows. Support is at the top downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 96.38, the 50 Day Moving Average at 96.24 and the upward trendline of the triangle near 96.10.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Will Fed Eattle The Markets?

The main event of today is the Fed decision tonight. We expect the Fed to increase the tapering pace to USD25bn per month starting from January, which would imply an end to QE bond buying from April. It seems, however, that since our updated Fed call consensus has emerged around a double of the tapering pace to USD30bn per month. We expect the Fed to signal two rate hikes next year (up from fifty-fifty chance of a rate hike in 2022 in the September projections), which, however, is below our call for three rate hikes. We expect the Fed will continue to turn gradually more hawkish in 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks open little changed as traders await Fed decision

U.S. stocks were little changed after the opening bell Wednesday, with investors awaiting a decision by the Federal Reserve that's expected to see policy makers agree to speed up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25 points or 0.1%, to 35,519, while the S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% at 4,633. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3% at 15,195. The Fed, which concludes a two-day meeting, will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2: 30 p.m.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS

