Elon Musk says he's thinking of quitting Tesla and SpaceX

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
  Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday he "is thinking of quitting" his jobs to become a full-time social media influencer.
  It was not clear if Musk is seriously considering vacating his roles at Tesla and SpaceX.
  Musk's current net worth is approximately $260.6 billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday he “is thinking of quitting” his jobs to become a full-time social media influencer.

“thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” Musk asked his 65.9 million Twitter followers.

It was not clear if Musk is seriously considering vacating his roles at Tesla and SpaceX. Yet, he told investors at a conference call in January he expects to stay on at Tesla for “several years,” according to Reuters.

But Musk, who currently holds the number one position on the Forbes billionaire list, added it would be nice to have some time to rest.

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense,” he said.

Musk reportedly sold $9.85 billion worth of Tesla stock in November, and he has additionally sold 934,091 shares worth $963.2 million, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, CNBC reported. He also reportedly exercised stock options to purchase 217 million shares in Tesla.

Musk’s current net worth is approximately $260.6 billion, according to Forbes.

