Early every winter, anticipation builds among lovers of rare birds in New Jersey. It’s time once again for the arrival of magnificent snowy owls from the north. These striking white owls with bright yellow eyes spend their breeding season north of the Arctic circle in Canada, hunting lemmings and other small creatures. While some remain on the Arctic tundra year-round, many venture south in the winter in search of a more plentiful food supply.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO