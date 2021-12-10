ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor issues State of Disaster Emergency for Kansas over possibility of wildland fires

By Laura McMillan
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas governor has made a verbal declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency due to weather conditions that increase the risk of wildland fires.

The conditions for fires in south-central and southwest Kansas are extreme today. As a result, there are 26 counties in Red Flag warning throughout Kansas today.

Red Flag warning on Dec. 10, 2021. (KSN Image)

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Fire Weather Watch for extreme grassland fire danger, in effect until Friday evening. Winds are projected to be westerly from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph; relative humidity may be as low as 25%.

K-State holds candlelight vigil for student hit by truck on Kansas highway

Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration will allow the state to preposition firefighting assets in key areas.

“Getting ahead of any potential fires is key in containing them,” she said in a news release. “Prepositioning firefighting personnel and equipment will allow us to do that and keep Kansans safe.”

“Much of Kansas is primed for wildfire due to the lack of precipitation, dried out fuels, and warm windy conditions,” said Mark Neely, state fire management officer, Kansas Forest Service. “We urge Kansans to be careful outdoors and report any fire immediately.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Weather
KSN News

COVID-19 vaccine incentive clinic coming to Cheney Dec. 19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cheney Fire Department will host a “Home for the Holidays” vaccine incentive clinic on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 1 – 4 p.m. in partnership with the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD). People receiving their first dose of vaccine can choose from incentives, including household items, children’s toys, electronics, dog crates, games, […]
CHENEY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

