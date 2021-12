Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, arrived on Friday, Dec. 10, and it features artists like Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and BTS’ Suga. Eminem also makes an appearance on the track “Eminem Speaks,” during which he opens up about his experience with addiction. The record has been a massive hit with fans so far, and the one song that’s become a favorite is “Girl Of My Dreams,” which features a verse in Korean from Suga. If you got emotional listening to the track, wait until you see the lyrics, because they’re so beautifully written.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO