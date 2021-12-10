ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Myanmar's Chin state, a grassroots rebellion grows

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPHAI, India (Reuters) - The former boxer said he and his comrades were perched on a hillside near the town of Mindat, in Myanmar's northwest, and preparing to ambush a patrol of soldiers when the troops opened fire and a bullet smashed into his forearm. "I tried to run...

The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Myanmar's Coup Economy Is 'Boom and Bust'

BANGKOK - Myanmar's economy is crumbling and experts predict more illegal trade and zero growth in 2022. The Southeast Asian country's economy has been in rapid decline following the chaos of February's military coup. Thousands of citizens have gone on strike, refusing to work under military rule, including healthcare workers, lawyers, teachers and engineers.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK condemns jailing of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain said the jailing of Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions was another "appalling attempt" by the regime to stifle opposition. read more. "The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling...
WORLD
crossroadstoday.com

A timeline of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi’s political life

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of the country’s independence hero, Gen. Aung San, who was assassinated in 1947, less than six months before the country, then called Burma, became independent from Britain. Suu Kyi, 76, moved to New Delhi in 1960 when her mother was...
POLITICS
persecution.org

Burmese Army Fires Weapons Targeting Churches in Chin State

12/02/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – As the Burmese Army (Tatmadaw) continues to fight opposition in various states in Myanmar, more churches in Christian-majority Chin state fall victims to the armed attacks followed by looting by the Tatmadaw soldiers. The Chindwin reports that on November 28, the Tatmadaw fired heavy...
MILITARY
persecution.org

A Pentecostal Church in Chin State Burned Down by the Burmese Army

Salai Isaac Khin, a former regional minister, shared on his Facebook that ousted Vice President Henry Van Thio and his wife, Dr. Sui Hluan used to attend the church. Since Sep. 9, more than 450 houses, including five church buildings were burned down in the now desolated Thantlang. Over 10,000 residents have fled to neighboring states or India to avoid the ongoing fighting between local resistance forces and the Tatmadaw.
WORLD
persecution.org

Myanmar Junta Kills Two Chin Pastors Last Week

12/13/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – Two ethnic Chin pastors were murdered by the Burmese Army (Tatmadaw) last week in the Magway Region and Chin State. According to Myanmar Now, a Christian pastor was killed during a military interrogation in Magway Region last week after being detained on suspicion of links to the People’s Defense Force (PDF).
WORLD
The Independent

Nagaland: Indian tribal body warns protests to intensify over killing of civilians by army

The top tribal body in India’s northeastern state of Nagaland has warned that protests against the country’s security forces will intensify, as it has demanded answers for the killing of civilians earlier this month.Over the past week protesters have gathered in the state’s Mon district, where 14 civilians were killed in a botched operation by the Indian army, demanding an independent investigation into the 5 December incident. They are also demanding an apology from India’s home minister Amit Shah, who told the parliament that the army fired on civilians because the vehicle carrying them tried to speed away when asked...
INDIA
The Independent

China praises Pakistan for being against ‘politicisation’ of sports amid diplomatic boycott of Olympics

China has praised Pakistan for staying away from the “politicisation” of sports as the country faces a string of diplomatic boycotts from the US, UK, Canada and Australia over the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled in China in February.Nong Rong, China’s envoy to Pakistan, said in a tweet on Sunday that Pakistan’s position “to oppose any form of politicisation of sports is highly appreciated”.“The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians. China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world!”The Chinese ambassador’s statement comes just days after...
SPORTS
The Independent

As Olympics open, Uyghurs set to take rights case to court

China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority could come before the courts in Argentina at about the same time that the Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4 in Beijing Michael Polak, a British lawyer representing the World Uyghur Congress and the Uyghur Human Rights Project, is preparing a “universal jurisdiction criminal complaint” to submit to the criminal courts of Argentina in February. “We think what we are doing in Argentina is the natural next step for moving towards justice,” Polak told the Associated Press in an interview.Last week, an unofficial body set up in Britain to assess evidence on China’s...
SPORTS
WNCY

Myanmar’s military govt files new corruption charge against Suu Kyi – state TV

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military government has filed a new corruption charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Tuesday. The new charge relates to the purchase and rental of a helicopter and falls under the anti-corruption law, violations of...
POLITICS
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY

