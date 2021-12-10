ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer allows users to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone with Ease

By Tenorshare Co. Ltd.
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) —...

TechCrunch

WhatsApp begins offering Novi money transfers to some users in the US

Mariella Moon is an associate editor at Engadget. The development doesn’t come as a surprise: Novi co-founder David Marcus previously said that Meta will roll out Novi payments to all of its subsidiaries, namely Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. For WhatsApp, sending money is almost as easy as sending a message — users won’t even need to leave the application. It’s also a simple way to send money without incurring fees. To do so, users will have to find their intended contact within WhatsApp, tap the paper clip icon on Android or the + icon on iOS in the text bar, select Payment and follow instructions on how to log into their Novi account.
TECHNOLOGY
soyacincau.com

WhatsApp is rolling out default disappearing messages for iPhone and Android

WhatsApp is rolling out new privacy features with default disappearing messages and multiple durations for those messages. Users can now set all new individual chats to start vanishing messages after the selected duration of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. This is not the first privacy feature that they’ve...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to Undo Status Updates

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to instantly undo status updates, WABetaInfo reports. This feature was spotted in WhatsApp’s code a couple of weeks ago but now it is rolling out to select beta testers (WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.240.17). Apparently, when you post an update...
CELL PHONES
State
New York State
asapland.com

WhatsApp prepares a function to transfer chats from iOS to Android, WaBetaInfo advances

One of the main shortcomings of WhatsApp is that if the user changes from an iPhone to an Android mobile, or vice versa, you can’t take your chats officially. You also can’t restore the backup as WhatsApp on Android uses Google Drive and WhatsApp on iOS uses iCloud. It’s a small downside that, according to WaBetaInfo, seems to be relatively close to changing.
CELL PHONES
smarteranalyst.com

Uber To Allow Users To Book Rides Via WhatsApp Bot in India

Uber (UBER) plans to make it easy for people in India to book rides. The ride-hailing services company is launching a new service that will allow users to book an Uber ride via an official WhatsApp chatbot. Share of UBER rose 5.83% to close at $38.12 on December 2. Headquarter...
CELL PHONES
Silicon Republic

WhatsApp now allows users to have chats disappear by default

The messaging app has added options for making new chats disappear by default, with adjustable times before they are deleted. WhatsApp has announced new options for making messages disappear, as the company continues to focus on privacy features. Users now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default...
CELL PHONES
#Android#Software#Whatsapp Transfer
techviral.net

How to Hide Your WhatsApp Last Seen Status from Unknown Users

WhatsApp is certainly the most popular instant messaging app at this point. The instant messaging app can be downloaded on Android, iOS, and desktop platforms. With WhatsApp, you can send and receive messages, send files, and make voice and video calls. If you have been using WhatsApp for a while,...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

WhatsApp bug is making the app crash for many iPhone users

IPhone users are having a hard time accessing WhatsApp today. For some unknown reason, the iOS app crashes shortly after the user tries to open it, and the issue has been affecting many users around the world for the past few hours. As reported by users on Twitter, WhatsApp has...
CELL PHONES
FXStreet.com

WhatsApp to enable crypto transfers

Meta’s financial unit Novi is testing the sending and receiving of digital currency through WhatsApp on limited users in the US. WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption attracts users to the messaging platform; the new feature does not interfere with users’ privacy. After hitting a roadblock in Diem’s launch, Novi...
INTERNET
komando.com

Android just got an update that makes it easier to chat with iPhone users

The two dominant mobile phone operating systems have such large user bases it is almost impossible not to communicate with someone on a competing platform. But that can create problems, as Android and iOS are less compatible than you might think. Tap or click here to see an emoji you use all the time probably isn’t what you think.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
104.1 WIKY

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 5G could help attract billion-plus Android users- J.P.Morgan

(Reuters) – Apple Inc’s upcoming iPhone SE 5G has the potential to attract more than a billion non-premium Android users, J.P. Morgan analysts said on Monday. The company is expected to launch the iPhone SE with 5G capabilities in early 2022, according to media reports and the brokerage, with the analysts adding the model will allow Apple to target the mid-range smartphone market dominated by rivals such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

6 Fastest, Easiest Ways to Backup/Transfer Your iPhone Photos

Photos in your iPhone’s camera roll add up quickly over the years, and before you know it, your phone is holding on to thousands of precious memories. Not to mention the huge amount of storage those thousands of memories are occupying as they sit comfortably in the depths of your camera roll.
CELL PHONES
digitaltransactions.net

Klarna Teams With GoCardless to Ease Installments Via Account-to-Account Transfers

Sweden’s Klarna AB has 21 million users in the U.S. market for its buy now, pay later app, but it wants a lot more. On Tuesday, it announced it will ease payments for its users by letting them pay off installments via direct transfers from their bank account. The service relies on technology from London-based GoCardless Ltd., a specialist in the burgeoning field of account-to-account transfers.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Android Auto on Android 12 is buggy and users need answers from Google

Android 12 pledges to be the most personal OS ever, with its dynamic colors and ability to adapt to your preferences. But it doesn't appear to be having a good time on Android Auto – yes, indeed, the new mobile OS is reportedly playing havoc with the in-car infotainment system in the latest of a series of Android Auto bugs.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target give some customers no-return refunds, but the practice is likely a temporary solution to a growing problem

Some retailers have found it can make more sense to let customers keep items after issuing refunds. The approach is an expensive way to solve a problem that ecommerce is making worse. Rising supply-chain costs are forcing companies to take "reverse logistics" more seriously. In traditional brick-and-mortar retail, if you...
RETAIL

