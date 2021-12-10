Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer allows users to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone with Ease

Mariella Moon is an associate editor at Engadget. The development doesn’t come as a surprise: Novi co-founder David Marcus previously said that Meta will roll out Novi payments to all of its subsidiaries, namely Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. For WhatsApp, sending money is almost as easy as sending a message — users won’t even need to leave the application. It’s also a simple way to send money without incurring fees. To do so, users will have to find their intended contact within WhatsApp, tap the paper clip icon on Android or the + icon on iOS in the text bar, select Payment and follow instructions on how to log into their Novi account.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO