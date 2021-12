An accused Jan. 6 Capitol rioter claimed his quotes on taking the Capitol were taken out of context, saying Sunday he got caught up in a mob mentality before the riot. Ronald Sandlin, 34, was arrested by the FBI in Las Vegas on Jan. 29 for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. One piece of evidence prosecutors have filed is footage of him seemingly talking with two others on Jan. 6 about how "it's time to take the Capitol" and "freedom is paid for with blood," according to KLAS.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO