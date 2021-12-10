ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders select Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal in latest 2022 mock draft

By Marcus Mosher
 4 days ago
There is only a month left in the NFL season and that means mock draft season is right around the corner. In fact, we are already seeing a ton of mock drafts being posted with so many teams already out of playoff contention.

Going into next year’s draft, the Raiders are going to have a lot of holes to fill. They need to add a playmaking receiver. They need more help on the offensive line and they could use another speedy linebacker.

But one of the spots they must address is at defensive tackle. In a recent mock draft by the Draft Wire, they had the Raiders selecting SEC defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal in the middle of the first round. Here is what the site had to say about the potential first-round pick:

“The Raiders have all kinds of needs on both sides of the ball, so prioritizing overall value will be the key here. Leal was widely regarded as a top-10 talent throughout the 2021 season, and his versatility as an inside-outside defensive lineman would make him a bargain here.”

With Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue both under contract in 2022, it means the Raiders will continue to have one of the league’s best EDGE combos. However, they need some help inside, especially when it comes to stopping the run.

Leal is more of a pass-rusher than a run defender, but his athleticism and quickness could certainly be used at defensive tackle. He is the top pass-rushing defensive tackle in the class and would certainly fit the mold of a Rod Marinelli defensive linemen in Las Vegas.

While there are still five months to go until the 2022 NFL draft, keep an eye on Leal as he could make a ton of sense for the Raiders in the middle of the first round.

