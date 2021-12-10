Will Magic Mike 3 Feature Full Frontal Nudity? Adam Rodriguez Says...

"What's your favorite Christmas movie?" This week on the Act 3 Podcast, Steven and Chandler discuss some of the most well-regarded Christmas films, to see how they stack up against some less traditional flick-picks for the holiday season. Is The Polar Express as good as you remember? How exactly is Star Wars a Christmas movie? How good is Chandler's Jimmy Stewart impression? Stick around for Act Three of the show to find out. Also this week, a Sony executive promises a new "Spidey" trilogy with Tom Holland, and Channing Tatum gets set to enchant audiences with another Magic Mike film. It's Monday, and you deserve some fun! So start your week off with a healthy dose of Movies, TV, and Pop Culture (broken down into three acts, just like a movie!), and join us on the Act 3 Podcast!

