Will Magic Mike 3 Feature Full Frontal Nudity? Adam Rodriguez Says...

After the original 2012 film helped turn Magic Mike into a global business, Channing Tatum, director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin are ready to return to the franchise for another g-round. Warner Bros. is planning the next installment in thefranchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, with Tatum set to return as Mike Lane, Soderbergh directing and Carolin writing the script to the sequel, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. “There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of ‘Magic Mike’ with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same,” said Tatum.
Comments / 0