Taylor Swift Faces ‘Haters’ and ‘Playas’ in ‘Shake It Off’ Trial

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegedly infringes copyright in song ‘Playas Gon’ Play’. Taylor Swift failed to convince a federal trial court in California that it should dismiss a copyright infringement suit involving her use of “playas” and “haters” in her hit pop song, “Shake It Off.”....

New York Post

Taylor Swift gives middle finger to ‘decimated’ Jake Gyllenhaal in video, fans say

I bet you Jake Gyllenhaal is still thinking about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, at least that’s what fans are thinking. Since the infamous red knit scarf appeared in “I Bet You Think About Me,” it’s hinted that her latest breakup ballad is about her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is alleged to have never given Swift back her neckwear after the couple broke up in 2010.
THEATER & DANCE
Elle

Taylor Swift Brought Back Drunk Taylor Swift for the Perfect ‘Red’ Meme

Taylor Swift has been giving her Red From the Vault songs their shining moment on her social media—and in the case of promoting “Nothing New,” Swift pulled into the Drunk Taylor Swift archives. The singer shared two photos of her from a drunk night that went viral and became the internet's favorite meme in August 2019. “I cringe but I miss her. Your move @phoebebridgers,” she wrote, tagging her duet partner in the track.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Taylor Swift says Billy Joel comparing her to The Beatles “broke my brain”

Taylor Swift has reacted to Billy Joel saying that she is “like that generation’s Beatles“. In a recent interview with USA Today, Joel was asked about who is favourite “current singers” were, and after praising Adele, he referred to Swift as the Fab Four of her generation. “She’s productive and...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift will go to trial over copyright suit claiming she plagiarized lines from 3LW in Shake It Off... as court reverses earlier decision

Taylor Swift will be forced to defend herself against copyright claims in front of a jury after a federal judge ruled the lawsuit will go to trial. Swift, 31, is being sued by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who claim that her 2014 hit Shake It Off lifted lines from their 2000 song Playas Gon' Play, which was performed by the girl group 3LW.
CELEBRITIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Taylor Swift loses Grammy nomination

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff have lost one of their Grammy nominations. The three were removed from the nomination from Album of the Year for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”, the Recording Academy announced. Swift, St. Vincent, and Antonoff had been listed as songwriters on Rodrigo’s song,...
MUSIC
Taylor Swift
E! News

Taylor Swift's Longtime Friend Abigail Anderson Is Engaged

Watch: All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video. Cue "Lover" because Taylor Swift's BFF is getting married!. Abigail Anderson, Swift's longtime friend, had a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, including her engagement. On Thursday, Nov. 25, the future bride revealed her soon-to-be husband popped the question by sharing photos of the special moment on Instagram. In the pictures, the couple was standing near a beach when her now-fiancé, who she has not named publicly, got down on one knee.
CELEBRITIES
staradvertiser.com

Taylor Swift copyright lawsuit may go to trial, judge rules

A federal judge on Thursday denied a request by Taylor Swift to throw out a copyright infringement suit accusing her of stealing lyrics in her 2014 hit song “Shake It Off” and ordered that the case could go to trial. The lawsuit was filed by Sean Hall and...
CELEBRITIES
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Taylor Swift Explores Age Gaps

On November 12th, 2021, Taylor Swift re-released her immensely successful third studio album Red. After losing the rights to her own music, Swift decided to re-record all her previous albums up to her album Reputation, which was released in 2017. Along with the release of the song “Red (Taylor’s Version),” nine previously unheard tracks were added onto the album, as well as a short film written and directed by Swift herself. The film All Too Well is an extensive music video to Swift’s new ten minute version of her hit song of the same name. It is widely believed that the song is about Swift’s whirlwind romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who is famous for dating significantly younger women. Both film and song highlight the issues that come exclusively with age gap relationships.
CELEBRITIES
vtcynic.com

Everyone should be a Taylor Swift fan

Nov. 12 was a national holiday for Swifties with the rerelease of “Red (Taylor’s Version).”. I’ve loved Taylor Swift since I was six years old, screaming “You Belong With Me” at the top of my lungs every time it came on my Hello Kitty MP3 player. Everyone should be a...
MUSIC
#Copyright Infringement#Shake It Off#The Haters#The U S District Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Ninth Circuit
CinemaBlend

After Taylor Swift Broke A 50-Year Old Music Record, She Sent The ‘American Pie’ Singer A Sweet Gesture

Musical icon Taylor Swift has been breaking records left and right with her newly released Red (Taylor’s Version). The album marks Swift’s second re-release and includes 30 songs in total, nine of which are brand-new tracks “from the vault.” One of those songs is the 10-minute version of Swift’s heartbreaking song “All Too Well,” which recently broke a 50-year record first set by Don McLean’s “American Pie.” And after hitting the milestone, she sent the singer a sweet gesture.
MUSIC
Literary Hub

Red Alert: This library made a Taylor Swift display.

Librarians! Where would we be without them? They’re so well-Red! They take care of the books; they protect what is essentially Holy Ground. And they know All Too Well that, sometimes, to get readers to Stay Stay Stay, they need to pull out the big stops. Everything Has Changed at...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mashed

Here's What Taylor Swift Really Eats In A Day

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian speaks out publicly about Kanye West for the first time since his reconciliation attempts

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's breakup has been a fairly complicated one. From Kim filing for divorce all the way back in February, to the pair both dating other people and now Kanye is on a mission to get back with his estranged wife of six years, declaring his love for her in interviews and sharing old pictures of them kissing on Instagram. Well, finally Kim has spoken out about her former partner for the first time since he began trying to reunite with her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Dr. Dre Divorce Reportedly Settled

Dr. Dre is reportedly a single man again. According to TMZ, Dre has reportedly reached an agreement to finalize his divorce from Nicole Young. The rap mogul acknowledged the end of his marriage by posing in front of balloons that spelled out, "Divorced AF." Dre, whose full name is Andre...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

