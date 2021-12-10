ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Border agents crushed after Senate Democrats confirm controversial Biden CBP nominee: 'He's pretty much hated'

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agents already struggling with low morale were devastated after the Senate confirmed President Biden’s controversial nominee for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon, Arizona, despite numerous controversies surrounding Magnus’ nomination, including his...

fox40jackson.com

CNN

Senate confirms Biden's pick to lead border agency

(CNN) — The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden's pick to lead US Customs and Border Protection, Chris Magnus, on Tuesday after months of confirmation setbacks that left the agency with a void at the top amid a record number of border arrests. The vote was 50-47, with Republican Sen. Susan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
texassignal.com

Senate confirms Biden’s CBP commissioner pick

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to confirm Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus as Customs and Border Protection Commissioner. The 50-47 vote largely fell along party lines, although Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted with Democrats. Magnus, a critic of Trump’s hardline immigration stance, was tapped by President Biden to lead CBP...
TUCSON, AZ
sandiegouniontribune.com

Senate confirms Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday approved President Joe Biden’s choice to run Customs and Border Protection, filling a key post that has oversight of one of the president’s earliest and biggest challenges: handling the historic spike in illegal crossings at the nation’s southern border. With the 50-47 vote, Chris...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

CONGRESS & COURTS
ARIZONA STATE
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
