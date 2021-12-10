ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Ron Rivera Have Washington Prepared to Upset Dallas?

By David Harrison
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 days ago
While the Washington Football Team entered the year as one of the more hyped teams in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys were starting off with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In that Week 1 contest, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referred to his team as the 'David' facing the defending Super Bowl Champions on opening night, in the role of Goliath.

Now, the tables have turned, and Dallas plays Goliath this weekend to Washington's rendition of David.

Perfect timing though, as the WFT has taken to literally throwing stones, during its impressive four-game winning streak.

"It all really evolved more so than anything else and fortunate enough for us, it was the right team," head coach Ron Rivera said about the growing tradition of throwing a rock following wins this season. "I got so much respect for who Tom Brady is, and for Bruce Arians. If you can get a victory off of a team like that, we most certainly felt we had to get it going. And I think we have something that we can rally around and believe in."

Washington hasn't been favored to win any of its games during this winning streak, and are underdogs this weekend as well.

Despite that fact, WFT now sits on the cusp of pulling to within one game of the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East Division lead with a win this Sunday.

"I have a blind faith," Rivera said about his squad coming back to life after falling into a 2-6 pit entering their Week 9 bye week. "I got a lot of confidence in our guys, in our coaches. We were most certainly better than what our record said."

And now, the team has a chance at earning its first winning record of the year, and making some serious noise in the NFC Playoff race.

"This is what we wanted to do," Rivera said. "We wanted to win...because at this point, now we control our own destiny."

When the Washington Football Team won the NFC East last season with a 7-9 record, it was entering the playoffs, "playing with house money", as Rivera once put it.

This year, Rivera's squad is looking to bring their own chips to the table. By taking the victory, and the title, by force.

Leaving a trail of fallen giants in their wake, and leaving no stone ... unthrown.

