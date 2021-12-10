Where to get your pet’s photo taken with Santa in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are a few events going on in the Abilene area, where your “fur baby” can cuddle up with Father Christmas and pose for a picture.

Saturday, December 11

Paw Pics with Santa & Mrs. Claus

The Abilene Kennel Club and Re/Max partnered up together for their 2nd Annual fundraiser to provide pet food for dogs and cats who need a little more this year. The donated bags will go to Meals on Wheels Plus program “Pet Food on Wheels” for their clients with pets.

Donate a bag of dog or cat food, weighing five pounds or more, and you will get a complimentary photo of your pet with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Abilene Kennel Club says any pet is welcome.

The event takes place at Frontier Texas, located at 625 North 1st Street.

The event will run from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mrs. Santa Paws stops at Pam’s Pets

Pam’s Pets is hosting a completely free pet photo event with Mrs. Claus.

Pam’s Pets says any pet is welcome.

The event takes place at Pam’s Pets, located at 3366 North 1st Street, and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 18

Santa Time at Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus invites pets and their parents to get their photo taken with Santa Claus.

The event takes place at Pet Supplies Plus, located at 3950 South Clack Street, and runs from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, December 13 & 20

Pet Days with Santa at the Mall of Abilene

Bring your pet in to the Mall of Abilene to see Santa.

Pets need to be on leashes or in carriers, unless they are registered service animals.

Pets can visit Santa at the Mall of Abilene, located at 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m.

