ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

A Few of My Favorite Things

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 6 days ago

It’s hard to think of Christmas without the bright red and white stripes of...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

There Are Many Delicious Holiday Cocktails And This Might Be My Favorite

It’s definitely a fun time of year to experiment with making cocktails, especially if you find yourself hosting a lot of Holiday get-togethers. My go-to this time of year is usually an Old Fashioned, or a whiskey or bourbon neat. My wife likes to drink red wine this time of year so I naturally wondered, how can I combine both? Turns out, there’s actually a Holiday beverage called a New York Sour that combines these delicious libations so I made one. It was the best of both worlds, very delicious and super easy to make. You could absolutely impress your friends my making them this at a Holiday party. Watch how to make it below!
FOOD & DRINKS
gimmesomeoven.com

My Favorite Classic Cookie Recipes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. A delicious collection of my favorite classic cookie recipes!. ‘Tis the season for baking cookies, cookies, cookies! ♡. And if you happen to have a craving for one of the classics, we’ve gotcha covered here on Gimme Some Oven...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Favorite Things#Christmas#Gum#Food Drink#M M
963kklz.com

A Few Things…Wine, Cookies & More!

In this edition of “A Few Things We Think You Should Know”, we delve into the new trend featuring wine & cookies, the shortage of cream cheese, the KFC burning log is back with a “WARNING” and much, much more! It’s all right here on The Mike & Carla Morning Show from Wednesday morning!
FOOD & DRINKS
chambleeblueandgold.com

Baking, My Favorite Hobby That Everyone Should Try

I love baking. I love watching baking competition shows, buying baking cookbooks, and, of course, I love the act of actually baking. My fondness for baking began in 6th grade after I watched a Buzzfeed YouTube video titled “The Best Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies.” Immediately after seeing it, I decided that I had to try making the cookies. How hard could it be? The answer to that question: Very, very hard. The whole process was a complete mess, and by the end of it the kitchen looked less like a kitchen and more like a high school movie cafeteria after a food fight. Despite this, the cookies tasted amazing, and thus began my now four-year-long baking obsession. I’ve tried it all, from layer cakes to macarons (which have failed too many times to count).
RECIPES
fitnessista.com

My favorite products of 2021 and reader faves

Hi friends! I hope you’re having a wonderful week so far. We finished decorating our 15-ft Christmas tree – it was a project, let me tell ya – and have started holiday baking. If you have any beloved holiday recipes, please send them my way!. For today’s...
MAKEUP
theprairiehomestead.com

My 5 Favorite Ways to Use Sourdough Discard

Sometimes, it’s easy to feel like I’m drowning in sourdough starter. It can be pretty darn overwhelming when the sourdough starter takes over the kitchen counter. Before you (or I) give all that precious sourdough starter to the livestock or the garbage bin, let’s talk about my top five ways to use that sourdough discard and how having a sourdough starter can help with menu planning for the week.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lizmarieblog.com

Favorite Things Friday: Cozy Tips, Christmas Cheer, and My Friday Finds.

Happy Friday, Friends! This time of year can really amplify a lot of emotions. But it’s the little cozy corners in our home, the small everyday family moments, and all of you that help me amplify the best. It has been so nice slowing down for the season. This week, we’ve had time to do some seasonal cleaning, making room for the Christmas Jumble that is about to come, while also creating some last-minute Christmas inspiration and tips here on the blog. The Countdown to Christmas is on! Holiday parties are here and the urge to finalize all gifts and plans is imminent. But in all of the holiday hustle and bustle, don’t forget to slow down, take it all in, and take time for yourself and what you need. I know taking time for myself and our little family here at White Cottage Farm has been crucial now more than ever. Here is what we’ve been up to this week!
HOME & GARDEN
Health Digest

Easy Apple Crisp Recipe

We'd like to make this apple crisp recipe your new go-to. Put your apple bounty to good use and bake up a batch of this warm apple crisp fit for fall days.
RECIPES
EatThis

We Tasted 8 Hot Dog Brands & This Is the Best

Hot dogs. You either love 'em, or you pretend not to. Whether you're slapping a few on a portable grill at a tailgate or throwing together a quick meal for your kids, hot dogs are one of the ultimate American comfort foods. Sure, hot dogs aren't the healthiest thing in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Texas Monthly

My Favorite Mexican and Tex-Mex Bites of 2021

Every year, it seems, brings more and more new Mexican restaurants and food trucks to Texas. That’s been true even during COVID-19, as the taco has proven an especially pandemic-proof dish. This makes choosing my favorite noshes of 2021 more difficult than ever. Across the state, I’ve had incredible dining experiences and meals, be they while sitting at a decrepit picnic table eating Tejano barbecue and chatting with the colorfully spoken owner, in a fine-dining space with suit-wearing servers, or at a pop-up with a line stretching around the nearest corner. The Mexican food scene in Texas has never been better. Whittling down my choices for this story was difficult, and that’s a testament to the work of Texas taqueros, cooks, and chefs. But I did whittle them down, and the list that follows represents the primo Mexican and Tex-Mex foods I’ve had the good fortune to try in 2021.
RESTAURANTS
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Think on these things

So much that we call weakness is familiar habit. Habit rules around the clock – the way we eat, the way we sleep, the way we approach anything. Habit underlies our every action until we are not aware of its presence. Habit works as surely as the blood in our veins and how muscle moves our bodies. We love the familiar tastes, the familiar routines and even familiar people that keep us addicted to…
LIFESTYLE
wfxb.com

What Audra is Gifting This Year – A Few of Her Favorite Things

Audra shares her favorite gifts she’s giving this holiday season. All of them were purchased locally except for one. She visited the shops at The Market Common (Southern Living and Anthropology) , a local bait and tackle (Perry’s Bait and Tackle in Murrells Inlet), and purchased a few handcrafted items from a friend, Tara Jones and is gifting a book by local author, Jan Lingle. She purchased the digital frame from Amazon (one of our Amazon Finds).
MURRELLS INLET, SC
scarsdalelibrary.org

A Few of Our Favorite Christmas Books for Kids

Every year more and more Christmas books are published. With so many to choose from and such a short holiday season, it can be hard to know what's worth the time! We've selected just a few of our favorite Christmas books for kids. No matter what books you choose though, reading together is one of the best ways to get in the holiday spirit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newsofmillcreek.com

"A Few Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Gardener," by the Whistling Gardener

This column is being reproduced with the permission of Steve Smith, The Whistling Gardener, and owner of Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville. Now that we have passed our traditional “giving thanks” holiday, we might just as well keep the spirit flowing by showing our love and appreciation to our friends and relatives who have the passion (or perhaps some would say addiction) for gardening.
MARYSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy