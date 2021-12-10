A Few of My Favorite Things

Happy Friday, Friends! This time of year can really amplify a lot of emotions. But it’s the little cozy corners in our home, the small everyday family moments, and all of you that help me amplify the best. It has been so nice slowing down for the season. This week, we’ve had time to do some seasonal cleaning, making room for the Christmas Jumble that is about to come, while also creating some last-minute Christmas inspiration and tips here on the blog. The Countdown to Christmas is on! Holiday parties are here and the urge to finalize all gifts and plans is imminent. But in all of the holiday hustle and bustle, don’t forget to slow down, take it all in, and take time for yourself and what you need. I know taking time for myself and our little family here at White Cottage Farm has been crucial now more than ever. Here is what we’ve been up to this week!

