LISTEN: Can Cowboys Stop Washington's Run Game?

If the Dallas Cowboys want to beat the Washington Football Team Sunday, stopping running back Antonio Gibson is a must.

Washington has won its last four games, large in part to Gibson's success. In each game during the winning streak, Gibson has carried the ball at least 19 times, averaging 89.5 yards per game.

Gibson has also been a threat in the pass game, catching at least five passes in each of the last two games, including a touchdown reception in the team's win Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cowboys have struggled lately defending the run, allowing 140.7 rushing yards per game in their last three contests. However, the number can be misleading as the Cowboys faced Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints last week. Hill ran for over 100 yards as the starting quarterback, but the Cowboys pulled out a 10-point win.

The Cowboys will likely have a slight reprieve. Backup running back J.D. McKissic did not practice Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday's game in doubt. McKissic suffered a head injury in a Week 12 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington Makes Moves on 2 Stars and New Kicker

Locked On Washington Football Team: Can Taylor Heinicke and Antonio Gibson Keep Washington Football Team Running Against Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, and the Dallas Cowboys?

11 hours ago

WFT's Resurgence a Product of 3-Yard Runs

Washington's offense is far from explosive, but it's exactly the identity head coach Ron Rivera is looking for

14 hours ago

War of Words? Rivera Lets WFT Players 'Talk'

Ron Rivera is uninterested in exchanging words with Mike McCarthy, after the Cowboys coach's interesting comments.

Dec 10, 2021

No matter who runs the ball, Washington's strategy is to kill the clock and grind out the game, meaning the Cowboys need to be ready to play physical in the nation's capital Sunday afternoon.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, host Marcus Mosher is joined by David Harrison of Locked On Washington Football Team to preview the Week 14 matchup between Dallas and Washington.

They discuss why Dak Prescott has struggled over the last month and if Washington can run on the Cowboys.

Marcus deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!